Céline Dion gives health update and surprises sports fans with impromptu concert – watch

6 March 2025, 11:49

Celine Dion singing in Paris and being interviewed at a golf event.
This was Celine's first public performance since the Paris Olympics. Picture: Getty/ESPN

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘All by Myself’ singer treated golf fans to a surprise performance of her hit Titanic single ‘My Heart Will Go On’.

Céline Dion has given fans an update on her health while also treating a special few to a surprise performance of one of her most popular songs.

Visiting a Tomorrow’s Golf League event in Florida on Tuesday (March 4), the ‘To Love You More’ singer was interviewed during the match.

Asked how she was doing, the singer who was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022 replied: “I’m doing really great, thank you so much for asking.”

The 56-year-old showed off her excellent recovery last summer, when she performed a hugely emotional rendition of ‘L’Hymne à L’Amour’ from the top of the Eiffel Tower during Paris’ Olympic Games opening ceremony.

And to the surprise of all present at this week’s indoor golf event, Céline gave her first public performance since that day while being interviewed by ESPN’s Marty Smith.

As the video above shows, the Canadian star broke into a short rendition of her Titanic hit ‘My Heart Will Go On’ when asked by the interviewer which of her songs she thinks would best represent her golf record.

“Near, far, wherever you are, I believe that my ball will go on,” Céline sang jokingly.

Celine Dion with her sons in 2025.
Celine Dion with her sons in 2025. Picture: Instagram

The singer was joined by her sons René-Charles, 24, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 14, at the new golfing event, which was launched earlier this year by golfing legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Céline described her sons as “big golfers” who are “very passionate about the game.”

On her own golf experience, she added: “I used to play golf when I had time. Then I had kids and I took a little break and here I am.

“But it’s a great passion, as a mother, to see my own children play this game,” she added.

“It’s such a beautiful and great game. You can be in competition with yourself, you can play with your best friend, you can play with your mom, you can play with your neighbour.”

