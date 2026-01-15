Celine Dion's heartfelt tribute to René Angélil 10 years after his death: 'Every day I feel your touch'

15 January 2026, 10:18

By Sian Hamer

René Angélil died at the age of 73 after a long battle with cancer.

Celine Dion has marked a decade since the passing of her husband with a touching tribute.

René Angélil, who married Celine in 1994 and with whom she has three children, died on January 14, 2016, from throat cancer.

Taking to social media, Celine shared a heartfelt message from herself and their sons, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy.

"Mon amour, ten years without you feels like just a day, and yet each day feels like a decade," the tribute begins.

Celine continues: "Ten years without your caress, and yet every day I feel your touch…

"We miss you more than we can bear, but you taught us to be strong. We love you more, every day and every year."

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer signs off the message "Céline, RC, Nelson and Eddy xx."

57-year-old Dion accompanied the heartfelt tribute with a photo of her late husband's portrait sitting on a piano with a spotlight shining down on him.

Celine Dion during her wedding to Rene Angelil
Celine Dion during her wedding to Rene Angelil. Picture: Getty

In December 2024, Celine marked their 30th wedding anniversary.

“Happy 30th anniversary, mon amour!” the singer wrote on social media, captioning a photo of the pair on their wedding day in 1994.

René and Celine were together for 21 years after they met through René’s role as Celine's manager.

Adele has emotional moment with Celine Dion

