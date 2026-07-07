Celine Dion releases new single 'Bonjour, Pardon, Merci' ahead of comeback show

Celine Dion releases new single 'Bonjour, Pardon, Merci' ahead of comeback show. Picture: Celine Dion

By Giorgina Hamilton

The music icon's emotional French-language track comes ahead of her highly anticipated Paris comeback residency.

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Celine Dion has delighted fans with another major career announcement as she continues her long-awaited return to music following her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The Canadian superstar, 58, has released a brand new French-language single, 'Bonjour, Pardon, Merci', just days after expanding her hugely anticipated Paris residency with 10 additional shows due to overwhelming demand.

The emotional ballad, which arrived worldwide on July 3, is Celine's second original release of the year following 'Dansons', marking an exciting new chapter for the singer as she prepares to return to the stage.

Written by French singer-songwriter and composer Ycare, 'Bonjour, Pardon, Merci' explores themes of gratitude, resilience and the importance of human connection.

The Canadian superstar, 58, has released a brand new French-language single, 'Bonjour, Pardon, Merci'. Picture: Getty

The release is accompanied by an animated lyric video created by Chinese-Canadian motion artist Yoho Yue, featuring imagery inspired by connection, separation, transition and the emotional journey of life.

The latest song follows 'Dansons', with both tracks due to be released together on a limited-edition 12-inch vinyl EP on September 4.

The new music comes as Celine gears up for one of the biggest live comebacks of her career with a residency at Paris La Défense Arena beginning in September.

Originally announced as a 16-date run across September and October 2026, the residency proved so popular that another 10 performances have now been added for May 2027, after extraordinary demand left many fans unable to secure tickets.

The additional concerts will take place on May 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28 and 29, 2027.

Hear Celine Dion's new single 'Bonjour, Pardon, Merci':

Céline Dion - Bonjour, Pardon, Merci (Vidéo officielle)

Interest in the residency has been unprecedented, with around nine million people registering for pre-sale access when tickets first became available.

The concerts will mark Celine's most significant live performances since revealing in 2022 she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological condition that forced her to postpone touring and step away from the stage while she focused on her health.

Earlier this year, the singer reassured fans that she was making steady progress ahead of her comeback.

"I'm so ready to do this. I'm feeling good, I'm strong, I'm feeling excited, obviously, [and] of course, a little nervous," she said.

"I'm doing great, managing my health, feeling good. I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing."

She also thanked fans for standing by her throughout her recovery, adding: "Over these last few years, every day that's gone by, I felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love. I am grateful to all of you. I can't wait to see you again."

According to reports, extensive preparations have been put in place to help support Celine's health during the residency, including a schedule designed to allow longer recovery periods between performances.

The Sun has also reported she will undergo physiotherapy between concerts and remain under close medical supervision throughout the run.

An insider said: "Celine is a trooper. She has told many of those around her over recent years that the fans inspire her and they are everything to her.

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"That sentiment forms Celine’s determination to fight back against doctors who have worried about her ever performing live again. It has been a long road from singing for a few minutes with members of her inner circle at her home to having full rehearsals."

The source also claimed discussions remain ongoing about how Dion can perform in the safest possible way, with reports suggesting she may perform seated during parts of the show and will remain under close medical supervision.

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