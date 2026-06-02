Celine Dion announces 10 new Paris concert dates after huge demand: How to get tickets

Celine Dion announces 10 new Paris concert dates after huge demand: How to get tickets. Picture: Celine Dion / Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

The singer has added extra 2027 Paris shows after overwhelming demand.

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Celine Dion has given thousands of disappointed fans a second chance to see her perform live after announcing a further run of Paris concerts in 2027.

The singer, 58, revealed on Monday that she will return to the Paris La Défense Arena for 10 additional dates next May, following overwhelming demand for her previously announced comeback residency.

The new concerts come after a frenzy for tickets erupted when Celine unveiled plans in April to return to the stage.

The performances will mark one of her most significant live projects since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological condition that forced her to step away from touring and left many fans uncertain whether she would perform again.

Interest in the residency has been extraordinary, with around nine million people registered for pre-sale access to the original run of shows, creating intense competition for tickets and leaving countless fans empty-handed.

Now, Celine has expanded the residency with performances scheduled for May 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28 and 29, 2027.

The announcement was made through a video shared on social media, accompanied by the message: "New dates just added, get ready for Paris 2027! Visit CelineDion.com for more information."

The residency had already included 16 performances across September and October 2026, making the Paris run one of the most ambitious projects of Celine Dion's career since her diagnosis.

How to get tickets for Celine Dion's new concert dates:

Fans who registered for the original Céline Dion Paris 2026 presale but were not initially selected are being offered a second chance to purchase tickets for the newly added 2027 shows through dedicated sales windows.

The artist sale begins on Wednesday, June 3 at 10:00 CEST for fans who previously registered via Fair AXS, followed by the venue sale on Thursday, June 4 at 10:00 CEST for those registered through Paris La Défense Arena.

Both sales will run until Friday, June 5 at 23:59 CEST, with access granted only to selected registrants who will receive email instructions ahead of the on-sale.

The new concerts come after a frenzy for tickets erupted when Celine unveiled plans in April to return to the stage. Picture: Getty

Tickets will be available through authorised sellers including AXS France, Ticketmaster France, Fnac Spectacles, Paris La Défense Arena and Event Travel, with additional VIP packages and premium ticket options also available subject to availability.

The additional dates were met with excitement from fans online, many of whom had failed to secure tickets during the initial sales period.

The extraordinary demand has also sparked a growing resale market online, despite official ticketing platforms currently restricting ticket resales.

Ticketmaster states: "Right now it’s not possible to resell your tickets for this event. Resell may become available at a certain point, in which case we will update this information accordingly."

AXS, which is also handling ticket sales for the concerts, has similarly indicated that resale options are not currently available.

Nevertheless, some ticket holders have already begun advertising seats on social media, with posts appearing from users claiming to have spare tickets for several dates of the residency.

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Inside Céline Dion’s return to the stage:

The 2026 and 2027 Paris concerts represent a major milestone in Dion's recovery journey.

Since revealing her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in 2022, the Canadian superstar has spoken openly about the physical challenges associated with the condition, which can cause muscle rigidity and painful spasms.

According to reports, extensive measures have been put in place to support her health during the residency, with the star currently scheduled to perform only on Wednesdays and Saturdays, allowing for longer recovery periods between shows.

The Sun has also reported that the singer will undergo physiotherapy between performances and that insurers have requested comprehensive medical assessments before and during the residency.

A source told the publication: "The whole world is willing Celine on but it’s fair to say everyone will be holding their breath until the moment she takes to the stage in September."

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The insider added: "Celine is a trooper. She has told many of those around her over recent years that the fans inspire her and they are everything to her.

"That sentiment forms Celine’s determination to fight back against doctors who have worried about her ever performing live again. It has been a long road from singing for a few minutes with members of her inner circle at her home to having full rehearsals."

The source also claimed discussions remain ongoing about how Dion can perform in the safest possible way, with reports suggesting she may perform seated during parts of the show and will remain under close medical supervision.

When announcing the residency earlier this year in a birthday message to fans, Celine acknowledged both her excitement and nerves about returning to the stage.

"I'm doing great, managing my health, feeling good. I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing," Celine Dion said ahead of her comeback. Picture: Getty

"I'm so ready to do this. I'm feeling good, I'm strong, I'm feeling excited, obviously, [and] of course, a little nervous," she said.

"I'm doing great, managing my health, feeling good. I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing."

She added: "Over these last few years, every day that's gone by, I felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love. I am grateful to all of you. I can't wait to see you again."

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