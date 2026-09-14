Céline Dion chokes up in a moving tribute to fans during her triumphant Paris comeback: 'I made a promise'

14 September 2026, 10:14

Céline Dion chokes up in a moving tribute to fans during her triumphant Paris comeback: 'I made a promise'
Céline Dion chokes up in a moving tribute to fans during her triumphant Paris comeback: 'I made a promise'. Picture: Getty

By Jade Edwards-Lowe

The music icon returned to the stage after almost six years.

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Céline Dion was visibly choked up as she thanked fans for standing by her during her long-awaited return to the stage in Paris.

The 58-year-old singer delivered the heartfelt speech at the opening night of her residency at the Plénitude Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on September 12, 2026 – her first full concert since March 2020.

Following years away from live performance after being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022, the moment carried enormous weight for Céline and the thousands of fans packed into the arena. Many had travelled from around the world to witness the star’s return, with the crowd seen singing, dancing and shedding tears throughout the emotional evening.

Taking a moment to look out across the audience, Céline appeared overwhelmed by the scale of the reception.

Céline Dion makes emotional and triumphant return to the stage

Her voice thick with emotion, she reflected on the promise she had made to herself and to the people who never stopped believing she would return.

“It’s amazing we are all together. I made a promise. I made a promise to come back and to be back on stage.”

The crowd erupted at her words, turning the arena into a wall of cheers and applause as Céline paused to take in the extraordinary response.

Dressed in a dramatic custom black Dior look, created under Jonathan Anderson, the ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer had already performed 25 songs over two hours and 15 minutes. Yet it was this intimate, unscripted-feeling address that became one of the night’s most powerful moments.

Celine Dion Performs At Paris La Defense Arena
Celine Dion Performs At Paris La Defense Arena. Picture: Getty

Céline then made clear that her comeback was not simply about reclaiming her place under the spotlight. It was about the joy of music itself and the life-affirming connection she shares with her audience.

“So here I am singing for you and singing for me. Singing life.”

The short but poignant phrase landed especially deeply after the singer’s well-documented health struggles. Rather than allowing the difficult years to define her, Céline’s return to the stage was a defiant, emotional celebration of perseverance.

As fans continued to roar their approval, she offered a tender thank-you for the patience and support they had shown while she stepped away from performing.

“Thank you so very much for your support, your patience…”

Celine Dion Performs At Paris La Defense Arena
Celine Dion Performs At Paris La Defense Arena. Picture: Getty

Her delivery was emotional and fragile in places, as though she was fighting back tears while trying to put into words what the moment meant. The audience, in turn, gave her the space to pause, responding with more applause, cries of affection and a standing ovation.

Then came the line that prompted one of the loudest reactions of the night, a touching nod to one of Céline’s best-loved songs.

“And, if I may say so, I am everything I am because you loved me.”

For the fans who had waited six years to see her perform a full concert again, it was a fitting sentiment. Céline Dion’s return was triumphant, but it was also deeply personal: a star, visibly moved by the love in the room, thanking the people who helped carry her back to the stage.

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