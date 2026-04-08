How to get Celine Dion Paris concert tickets: Dates, lottery and extra tickets explained

8 April 2026, 16:42

Celine Dion is preparing for one of the most anticipated comebacks in recent music history.
Celine Dion is preparing for one of the most anticipated comebacks in recent music history. Picture: Celine Dion/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From pre-sale registration to added shows, here’s everything you need to know to secure your spot at Celine Dion’s 2026 Paris residency.

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Celine Dion is preparing for one of the most anticipated comebacks in recent music history.

The global star has announced a 2026 residency in Paris, marking her first major run of shows since stepping back from touring due to health issues.

For fans, it’s more than a concert series; it’s the return of a voice many feared might never be heard live again.

Celine Dion’s absence from the stage began in 2021, when she postponed her Las Vegas residency, later revealing she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare condition that affects the muscles and can have a serious impact on movement and vocal ability.

The disorder “causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time”, ultimately forcing her to cancel her Courage world tour and withdraw from public life.

Celine Dion has announced a 2026 residency in Paris, marking her first major run of shows since stepping back from touring due to health issues.
Celine Dion has announced a 2026 residency in Paris, marking her first major run of shows since stepping back from touring due to health issues. Picture: Getty

For several years, updates were limited, and uncertainty grew around whether she would ever return to performing.

In early 2026, subtle signs began to appear across Paris. Posters featuring Dion’s song lyrics were displayed throughout the city, sparking speculation among fans and building momentum online.

The campaign culminated in an emotional video announcement from the star on March 30, 2026: Celine would return for a limited residency at the Paris La Défense Arena.

Celine's health and pre-show preparations

The response to Dion’s return has been immediate, with fans rushing to secure access as soon as the shows were announced.

While the announcement has generated excitement, Celine Dion’s return is being carefully managed.

Reports suggest she has been quietly preparing for months, rehearsing at home in Las Vegas and at a studio in The Palms Resort.

A structured schedule has also been put in place to protect her health, with performances limited to twice a week and additional precautions in place including physiotherapy between shows, as well as ongoing medical monitoring.

There are also discussions around adapting the performance format if necessary, including the possibility of seated performances.

A source told The Sun: "The whole world is willing Celine on but it’s fair to say everyone will be holding their breath until the moment she takes to the stage in September.

In early 2026, posters featuring Dion’s song lyrics were displayed throughout Paris (pictured), sparking speculation among fans and building momentum online.
In early 2026, posters featuring Dion’s song lyrics were displayed throughout Paris (pictured), sparking speculation among fans and building momentum online. Picture: Getty

"Celine is a trooper. She has told many of those around her over recent years that the fans inspire her and they are everything to her.

"That sentiment forms Celine’s determination to fight back against doctors who have worried about her ever performing live again."

Celine Dion confirmed the residency in a personal video released on her birthday, offering a rare glimpse into her mindset as she prepares to return. She said: "I'm so ready to do this. I'm feeling good, I'm strong, I'm feeling excited, obviously, [and] of course, a little nervous."

Adele and Celine Dion share tearful exchange after Adele spots singer in the audience at concert

How to get tickets

Demand for tickets has been unprecedented, with around nine million fans registering for pre-sale access.

Fans were able to sign up via Celine Dion’s official website for a chance to access the artist pre-sale.

Those who successfully registered were given the opportunity to purchase tickets ahead of the general sale.

General sale tickets go live at 10am BST on 10 April, with tickets expected to be available through major platforms including Ticketmaster, and some dates also sold via AXS.

Given the level of demand, fans are advised to prepare in advance by setting up accounts, logging in early, and joining the queue ahead of time.

Dates and venue

All shows will take place at Paris La Défense Arena. The original 10 dates are:

  • 12 September 2026
  • 16 September 2026
  • 19 September 2026
  • 23 September 2026
  • 26 September 2026
  • 30 September 2026
  • 3 October 2026
  • 7 October 2026
  • 10 October 2026
  • 14 October 2026

Due to overwhelming demand, six additional dates have been added:

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