9 June 2025, 12:10

Céline Dion tearfully accepts standing ovation after surprising fans at Coldplay concert
By Hannah Watkin

The 'My Heart Will Go On’ singer got emotional when crowds at Coldplay’s recent Las Vegas concert reacted to her being there.

Céline Dion shocked fans on Saturday (June 7) when she joined them in the crowd to watch a Coldplay concert.

The beloved Canadian singer was joined by her three sons Rene-Charles, 24, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 14, for the concert, which was taking place at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

Drawing everyone’s attention to Céline’s presence at their show, Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin encouraged fans to cheer for the 57-year-old singer.

And as the concert cameras focused on Céline's reaction to all the love that was sent her way, it was clear the ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’ artist was getting emotional at the support the stadium was sending to her.

The superstar singer also seemed endearingly shy about all the attention she was getting.

After encouraging the crowd to cheer for the 57-year-old, Chris began an impromptu serenade for Céline, singing: “For Céline, our beautiful sister, you make my heart go on and on.

“Near, far, wherever you are, you’re a total superstar,” the frontman continued: “Let’s hear it for the legend that is Céline Dion!”

Behind the scenes photos from the event which Céline posted to her social media reveal that she also got to catch up with Coldplay either before or after the show.

After revealing her diagnosis with stiff person syndrome in 2022, Céline has retired from touring as she works on fighting back against the rare neurological disorder.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life,” the singer explained in 2022: “Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to.”

However, Céline has been fighting back against the effects of the disorder.

Céline Dion’s iconic Paris 2024 performance #Paris2024

She told the US’ Today show in 2024 that she would not allow stiff person disorder to “control [her] life” and made it clear she intended to perform again.

A month later, she fulfilled her promise to herself when she gave a rousing performance of Edith Piag’s L'Hymne à L'Amour at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics (and from the top of the Eiffel Tower, no less!).

Most recently, Céline appeared (via video) to deliver a special message to artists at 2025’s first Eurovision Song Contest semi-final.

