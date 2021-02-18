Celine Dion announces updated UK 'Courage' tour dates for 2022 - tickets on sale now

By Tom Eames

Celine Dion is heading back to the UK!

The pop icon will take her Courage world tour to the UK in May and June 2022, playing eight shows including two dates at London's O2.

Celine Dion was originally scheduled to bring her tour in September 2020, but was forced to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then going to be staged in April 2021, but was moved for a second time.

The European leg is now scheduled to begin on May 25, 2022 in Birmingham, at the Utilita Arena.

Celine said: "We were really hoping to see all of you in Europe this spring, but obviously it's taking a lot longer than we thought for the situation to be safe. At least we know that help is on the way with the vaccines, so we feel really good about these new dates in 2022, and I can't wait to get out there and sing for you.

"We're gonna have to make up for all this lost time, so please stay safe and healthy until we see each other again."

Celine Dion. Picture: Celine Dion

Tickets purchased for the 2020 and rescheduled 2021 tour dates remain valid for the new rescheduled 2022 tour dates. Ticketholders are requested to retain their tickets. For further ticket inquiries, ticketholders should contact their original point of purchase.

The tour will support Celine's Courage album, her first English language release in six years, and follows her headline slot at British Summer Time in Hyde Park in 2019.

The tour dates are:

May 2022

Wednesday 25: Utilita Arena, Birmingham (rescheduled from Monday April 19, 2021)

Thursday 26: Utilita Arena, Birmingham ((rescheduled from Tuesday April 20, 2021)

Sunday 29: The O2, London (rescheduled from Thursday April 22, 2021)

Monday 30: The O2, London (rescheduled from Friday April 23, 2021)

June 2022