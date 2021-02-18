Celine Dion announces updated UK 'Courage' tour dates for 2022 - tickets on sale now

18 February 2021, 16:36 | Updated: 18 February 2021, 16:44

By Tom Eames

Celine Dion is heading back to the UK!

The pop icon will take her Courage world tour to the UK in May and June 2022, playing eight shows including two dates at London's O2.

Celine Dion was originally scheduled to bring her tour in September 2020, but was forced to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then going to be staged in April 2021, but was moved for a second time.

The European leg is now scheduled to begin on May 25, 2022 in Birmingham, at the Utilita Arena.

Read more: Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Celine said: "We were really hoping to see all of you in Europe this spring, but obviously it's taking a lot longer than we thought for the situation to be safe. At least we know that help is on the way with the vaccines, so we feel really good about these new dates in 2022, and I can't wait to get out there and sing for you.

"We're gonna have to make up for all this lost time, so please stay safe and healthy until we see each other again."

Celine Dion
Celine Dion. Picture: Celine Dion

Tickets purchased for the 2020 and rescheduled 2021 tour dates remain valid for the new rescheduled 2022 tour dates. Ticketholders are requested to retain their tickets. For further ticket inquiries, ticketholders should contact their original point of purchase.

The tour will support Celine's Courage album, her first English language release in six years, and follows her headline slot at British Summer Time in Hyde Park in 2019.

The tour dates are:

May 2022

  • Wednesday 25: Utilita Arena, Birmingham (rescheduled from Monday April 19, 2021)
  • Thursday 26: Utilita Arena, Birmingham ((rescheduled from Tuesday April 20, 2021)
  • Sunday 29: The O2, London (rescheduled from Thursday April 22, 2021)
  • Monday 30: The O2, London (rescheduled from Friday April 23, 2021)

June 2022

  • Sunday 5: AO Arena, Manchester (rescheduled from Thursday, April 15, 2021)
  • Monday 6: AO Arena, Manchester (rescheduled from Friday, April 16, 2021)
  • Wednesday 8: SSE Hydro, Glasgow (rescheduled from Monday, April 26, 2021)
  • Thursday 9: SSE Hydro, Glasgow (reschuled from Tuesday, April 27, 2021)

Find out more ticket details here

More from Celine Dion

See more More from Celine Dion

Celine Dion

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs, ranked

1990s love songs

The 30 greatest love songs of the 1990s, ranked

Song Lists

Celine Dion has sung in many languages including Japanese, Italian, German and even Latin in her 31-year career.

This video of Celine Dion singing in 9 different languages is absolutely incredible
Man changes name to Celine Dion

Drunk man legally changes name to Celine Dion after loving her Christmas concert
Tiny Emma Cerchi, 9, stunned the judges with a beautiful rendition of Celine Dion's famous song on the fifth season of The Voice Kids France.

The Voice Kids: 9-year-old girl astounds judges with Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’

The Voice

One day after Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012, Celine Dion took the stage at the Grammy Awards to pay tribute to the sensational singer with a rendition of one of her most famous songs.

Whitney Houston and Celine Dion's duet of ‘Greatest Love Of All’ recorded 25 years apart is spectacular

Whitney Houston

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Adam Lambert was performing at the Kennedy Centre Honours on December 26, 2018 when he paid tribute to the legendary singer with his own take on her classic song 'Believe', and moved the pop diva to tears in the audience.

Extraordinary moment Adam Lambert brings Cher to tears with mournful cover of dance hit 'Believe'

Adam Lambert

The single and album feature Crowded House original members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, returning singer-guitarist Liam Finn, keyboardist Mitchell Froom and the band's drummer Elroy Finn.

Crowded House announce first new album in 10 years and release single 'To The Island'

Music

Martin Kemp

Martin Kemp facts: Spandau Ballet star's age, wife, children, brother and more revealed

Spandau Ballet

Milli Vanilli

What happened to Milli Vanilli after their lip sync scandal?

Music

Olivia Newton-John has opened up about living with cancer in a recent interview

Olivia Newton-John shares positive update on third cancer treatment: 'I feel wonderful'

Olivia Newton-John