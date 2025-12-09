Inside Cher, 79, and Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 39, relationship as engagement rumours swirl

Cher and her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards may be ready to marry in 2026. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Cher and AE have been dating for several years, and are now reportedly ready to get married.

Cher and her boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards are reportedly getting prepared to tie the knot.

The couple – whose 40-year age gap hasn't got in the way of their romance – have been dating for around three years.

Following rumours that the pair are set to marry ahead of Cher’s 80th birthday next May, here’s everything there is to know about the pair’s relationship...

Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards together in October 2025. Picture: Getty

How did Cher and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards meet?

Cher and Alexander were first linked together in November 2022 after the two were spotted out about in Los Angeles on several dates.

The couple met at Paris Fashion Week 2022, eight months before they went public with their relationship.

Cher and Alexander after they were first spotted in LA in November 2022. Picture: Getty

Answering questions from fans about her romance with AE in late-2022, Cher revealed she had already introduced her new beau to her family.

She also stuck up for AE when fans warned her he'd been unfaithful in a previous relationship.

What have Cher and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards said about their age-gap?

Cher and Alexander have been clear over the years that their 40-year age gap is not something which affects the bond they share.

Discussing the pair’s bond in November 2025, Cher told CBS Mornings: “You get older but your spirit is younger. I just love him. I think he's beautiful and he's really talented.”

She dismissed critics of the couple’s unconventional partnership.

“They're not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us. We just have a blast.”

During an appearance of The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, Cher admitted that “on paper” the relationship looks “kind of ridiculous” but stressed “in real life we get along great.”

Did Cher and AE split up?

Yes, Cher and AE did briefly split in 2023, after publicly dating for six months.

A source told Us at the time there was “no bad blood between” the couple and they remained “on good terms” despite having decided to call it quits on their romance.

AE and Cher together at a Valentino event in 2025. Picture: Getty

However, after a few months apart the couple decided to give things another go, and have been together ever since.

Are Cher and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards getting engaged?

After rumours briefly swirled that Cher and AE were engaged in December 2022, speculation died down in the years which followed.

But in December 2025, the couple’s possible marriage again became the focus of much gossip and attention, after it was reported that the ‘Believe’ singer wants to marry Alexander as part of her 80th birthday celebrations.

“She has set her heart on walking down the aisle with him around the time of her landmark birthday in May,” a source told The Mirror (via Daily Mail).

“She sees her upcoming celebration at turning 80 as the perfect time for her and Alexander to seal the deal,” the source continued.

They also reiterated: “Cher doesn't give a hoot about their age difference and they're both ready to commit to each other.”