Cher joins Barry from EastEnders in the Queen Vic for incredible duet of 'I Got You Babe'

17 July 2024, 09:21 | Updated: 17 July 2024, 09:24

Cher has made an unlikely appearance in Albert Square to sing her hit 'I Got You Babe' as a host of Eastenders' famous faces look on.
Cher has made an unlikely appearance in Albert Square to sing her hit 'I Got You Babe' as a host of Eastenders' famous faces look on.

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The 'Believe' star stunned pub-goers in the new clip featuring some of EastEnders' most-loved stars.

Cher has made an unlikely appearance in Albert Square to sing her hit 'I Got You Babe' as a host of EastEnders' famous faces look on.

The singer, 78, got up on stage with Barry in the Queen Vic to sing her 1965 hit, as characters such as Mo Harris and Janine and Pat Butcher, watch on.

The footage has been released as part of an advert for UKTV, where Cher is seen appearing in a whole host of the channel's famous TV programmes, including Masterchef, Mad Men and Red Dwarf.

The footage has been released as part of an advert for UKTV, where Cher is seen appearing in a whole host of the channel's famous TV programmes, including Masterchef, Mad Men and Red Dwarf.
The singer, 78, got up on stage with Barry in the Queen Vic to sing her 1965 hit.
Famous Eastenders characters such as Mo Harris and Janine and Pat Butcher, watch on.

The advert begins with advertising executives pitching UKTV's new streaming service to the star saying: "Cher, may we present the entertainment launch of the year, U. And we want you to help us share the news!"

"Stop," Cher replies. "I can see it now."

The ad then goes on to show Cher singing a karaoke-like version of her hit song, appearing alongside stars such as Orlando Bloom and Jimmy Carr, before culminating in her visit to EastEnders' famous Queen Vic pub.

UKTV's creative director Scott Russell explains how the collaboration came about, and how the scene with Cher and Barry in the Queen Vic was the highlight of the shoot.

UKTV's creative director Scott Russell explains how the collaboration came about, and how the scene with Cher and Barry in the Queen Vic was the highlight of the shoot.
The ad then goes on to show Cher singing a karaoke-like version of her hit song, before culminating in her visit to Eastenders' famous Queen Vic pub.
Cher even showed up on an episode of Red Dwarf (pictured).

"I was chatting to the senior producer Leanne Farleigh, and I said, what about we get Cher to turn up in the shows?" Russell tells TVBEurope.

"And it ends with the shot of her in the Queen Vic singing Karaoke with Barry from EastEnders. Because just that image of the two of them together would be crazy."

The dream soon came a reality, and Cher was on set making cameos in a bizarre set of shows.

"She was there for six hours and we had every set-up ready and we just kept moving her around,” Russell says.

Cher does duet with EastEnders' Barry in UKTV advert

"She was so good. You would expect her to be ‘Cher’, suddenly being in a studio in West London with all these props, like we got a MasterChef apron made for her to wear with her name on it.

"Everyone was saying to me, she won’t do that Scott, but she just said, fine, no problem.

"We were only getting probably two or three takes of everything with Cher. It was a case of set-up and move on, and she was just hanging out on set chatting to everybody. She was super friendly."

