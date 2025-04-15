David Bowie’s daughter speaks out about struggles of being famous artist’s child as she releases debut album

David Bowie's daughter Lexi is now 24 years old. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

Lexi Jones has just released her debut album, and wants people to know she isn't trying to continue her famous father’s legacy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

David Bowie’s daughter Lexi Jones has spoken out about how frustrating it is to always be compared to her late father.

The 24-year-old released her first album, Xandri, earlier this month.

But while it’s obvious Lexi – David's youngest child who he shared with his wife Iman – has been inspired by her dad’s musical career, she took to social media recently to make it clear she wants her creative output to be something of its own.

Lexi's first album is called Xandri. Picture: Instagram

Sharing with fans a poem which she'd penned called ‘David Bowie’s Daughter’, the singer explained how she may be “the daughter of a legend” but she’s “more than just his name.”

“They see the blood, they hear the sound, yet fail to see me,” her poem continued.

“They want me to carry on a legacy but that’s never been my truth...

“I’m not a copy, not a shadow... I’m creating my own rhythm letting my true self show.”

She concluded the poem: “I’m not trying to fill his shoes, I’m just trying to find my own peace.”

Lexi’s post drew support from fans, who defended the singer’s sound as “original” and demonstrative of her “own sound”.

Her first album is 12 tracks long and blends elements of pop, rock and electronic sound.

The album’s name Xandri seemingly draws on Lexi's full name Alexandria, a female derivative of the Greek name Alexander which means ‘defender of mankind’.

Despite having only teased the release of Xandri a few weeks before its release, the young artist has been releasing songs and poems for her followers to listen to/read on her social media for a while.

Smooth's Untold Stories: How David Bowie proposed to Iman

David Bowie passed away nine years ago on January 10, 2016, after a short battle with liver cancer. Lexi was only 15 at the time.

Opening up about how her father’s death affected her in an interview with The Daily Mail last year, Lexi detailed how she “confused living life with surviving life’s days by filling my body’s bottomless void, drowning myself in toxins and poison.

“I involved myself in things I never expected to be part of,” she continued, also expressing regret at how she “hurt the ones [she] loved the most” while struggling with her grief.

The singer and artist then went on to explain how she found art “a coping mechanism” which helped her out of some of the “dark places” she found herself in.