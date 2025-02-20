Labyrinth in Concert UK tour: Dates, venues, how to get tickets and more

20 February 2025, 11:30

Labyrinth in Concert posters
Labyrinth in concert will tour England and Scotland later this year. Picture: Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The David Bowie film is coming to theatres with a live band this November.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth in Concert is coming to tour the UK!

Following on from the successful release of tickets for one London-based concert last year, the show will now be touring across England and Scotland, visiting locations including Birmingham, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

Plus, an additional London date has also been announced for April 2025.

Labyrinth in Concert features a HD cinematic screening of the beloved 1986 film with music performed by a live band playing in sync with David and the rest of the cast’s original vocals.

Set to tour across North America from March to May 2025, this week's reveal about the show’s UK tour dates adds to the already sold out November 28 Royal Festival Hall London performance.

Tickets for the newly announced shows are on pre-sale now and will be going on general sale this Friday (February 21).

For more details on how to get tickets, visit: labyrinthinconcert.com.

David Bowie's Magic Dance in Labyrinth

When are the Labyrinth in Concert UK dates?

  • Sunday, April 13 – Eventim Apollo, London
  • Saturday, November 22 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-On-Sea
  • Sunday, November 23 – Liverpool Empire Theatre, Liverpool
  • Monday, November 24 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham
  • Tuesday, November 25 – The Forum, Bath
  • Thursday, November 27 – Sheffield City Hall, Sheffield
  • Friday, November 28 – Royal Festival Hall, London (sold out)
  • Saturday, November 29 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
  • Sunday, November 30 – The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

More from David Bowie

See more More from David Bowie

David Bowie's greatest songs

David Bowie's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

David Bowie

David Bowie facts: Legendary singer's age, wife, children and eyes explained

David Bowie's last public performance is beautiful and heartbreaking to watch

David Bowie's last public performance is beautiful and heartbreaking to watch

Did David Bowie have different coloured eyes? The story behind his distinctive gaze

Did David Bowie have different coloured eyes? The story behind his distinctive gaze

Holly Johnson and David Bowie in the 1990s

Frankie Goes to Hollywood's Holly Johnson reveals touching call from David Bowie after AIDS diagnosis
Dolly Parton, David Bowie and Lionel Richie have performed at Glastonbury

Glastonbury: The greatest Legends performances ever, ranked

Music

Latest Music News

The inside story of George Michael and Princess Diana’s gorgeous friendship

The inside story of George Michael and Princess Diana’s gorgeous friendship

George Michael

Old Dominion 'How Good Is That' tour: Dates, venues and tickets revealed

Old Dominion How Good Is That tour: Dates, venues and tickets revealed

Country

Smokey Robinson's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Smokey Robinson's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s LA home burglarized on Valentine’s Day, reports say

Country

Phil Collins' and daughter Lily Collins, Phil performing on stage, and Lily with her baby daughter on her lap.

Phil Collins’ newborn granddaughter dances to his music in adorable video – watch

Phil Collins

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper