Labyrinth in Concert UK tour: Dates, venues, how to get tickets and more

Labyrinth in concert will tour England and Scotland later this year. Picture: Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The David Bowie film is coming to theatres with a live band this November.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth in Concert is coming to tour the UK!

Following on from the successful release of tickets for one London-based concert last year, the show will now be touring across England and Scotland, visiting locations including Birmingham, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

Plus, an additional London date has also been announced for April 2025.

Labyrinth in Concert features a HD cinematic screening of the beloved 1986 film with music performed by a live band playing in sync with David and the rest of the cast’s original vocals.

Set to tour across North America from March to May 2025, this week's reveal about the show’s UK tour dates adds to the already sold out November 28 Royal Festival Hall London performance.

Tickets for the newly announced shows are on pre-sale now and will be going on general sale this Friday (February 21).

For more details on how to get tickets, visit: labyrinthinconcert.com.

David Bowie's Magic Dance in Labyrinth

When are the Labyrinth in Concert UK dates?