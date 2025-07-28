David Bowie’s wife Iman shares last card she received from late star: ‘It’s been a privilege’

28 July 2025, 11:15

David Bowie and Iman married in 1992.
David Bowie and Iman married in 1992. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Starman’ singer was married to Iman from 1992 until his death in 2016.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Bowie’s widow Iman has shared the final handwritten card she received from her husband on her last birthday before his death in January 2016.

The model and actress turned 60 on July 25, 2015, six months before David passed away from cancer on January 10, 2016.

Last Friday (July 25), Iman took to social media to mark her 70th birthday by sharing a photo of the card David wrote to her on the occasion of her 60th.

“My last birthday card from David. July 25th, 2015,” she captioned her post.

“Happy birthday darling!!” the musician’s distinctive scrawl reads inside the card. “60 years. It’s been a privalige [sic] to have shared over a third of these with you.

“I love you!” he added, signing the card “David - hubby xxx”

David and Iman met on a surprise blind date in 1990, which was organised by their mutual friend, hairdresser Teddy Antolin.

They were married two years later, and remained together until the ‘Life on Mars’ singer died from liver cancer in 2016.

Smooth's Untold Stories: How David Bowie proposed to Iman

David’s death came as a shock to the world, as the 69-year-old had chosen not to reveal his diagnosis to the public.

Speaking about grieving her husband in a 2022 interview with Vogue, Iman described how difficult it was for her and the couple’s daughter Lexi to deal with the media and public attention that followed.

“We lived a very private life and suddenly it felt like there was a target on mine and my daughter’s head,” she described.

“It got to the point where we had to leave our home because the public were always at the front door. Which I admire. I get it. But there was a point where it was like: ‘Okay, go home now.’”

Fans leaving tributes for David Bowie by a mural of the late singer in Brixton in January 2016.
Fans leaving tributes for David Bowie by a mural of the late singer in Brixton in January 2016. Picture: Alamy
David Bowie and Iman in 2002.
David Bowie and Iman in 2002. Picture: Alamy

Iman also spoke about how she wants to impress on people: “He is not my 'late husband'. He is my husband.

"I don't mind at all being referred to as 'David Bowie's wife'. But I always remind people that I existed before I met him,” she added.

Lexi, now 24, recently released her debut album, on which she explored her desire for her music to be viewed as something of its own, and not an attempt from her to continue her father’s legacy.

