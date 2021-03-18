Yungblud debuts stunning ‘Life on Mars’ cover from David Bowie’s 74th birthday tribute

Yungblud and David Bowie. Picture: Youtube/YUNGBLUD, Getty

By Cloe Lee

An emotional cover of David Bowie’s 'Life on Mars?', taken from the livestream tribute, ‘Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day!’ has been released in full.

Yungblud’s full performance of David Bowie’s 'Life on Mars?' has finally been released, having originally been performed at the Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day livestream, celebrating what would’ve been Bowie's 74th Birthday and the 5th anniversary of his death.

Yungblud, who recently appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox, is pop-punk's next big thing.

Yungblud pictured in his iconic pink socks. Picture: Getty

The 23-year-old musician, otherwise known as Dominic Harrison, participated in the 3 hour event, alongside an array of stars including; Duran Duran, Adam Lambert, Boy George and Gary Barlow.

Famous for his signature pink socks, androgynous outfits and eccentric nature, Yungblud already has a UK number-one album under his belt and, no doubt, a big career ahead of him.

Commenting on his Bowie performance he said: "I felt like I met him somehow last night and it was the best night of my life."

In the performance, the Doncaster born singer is seen with Bowie-inspired slicked back hair and makeup as he effortlessly belts out Life on Mars.

Accompanied by Bowie’s long-serving band member and pianist Mike Garson, Yungblud gives a spine-tingling, emotional performance.

You can see the full video below:

Bowie’s original 'Life on Mars?' was released as part of the Hunky Dory album in 1971, but later as a single during the Ziggy Stardust era in 1973.

The single featured the B-side 'The Man Who Sold The World', which later gained even more popularity with an infamous Nirvana cover.

David Bowie As Ziggy Stardust. Picture: Getty

'Life on Mars?' has since been recognised as a masterpiece from Bowie’s discography, covered by many artists, aiming to do the song justice.

Yungblud’s cover of the track was even used to soundtrack NASA's Perseverance rover as it landed on Mars.

In a statement he said: "To sing the pinnacle song by an artist that truly defined my whole existence, in a search for extraterrestrial existence was one of the best moments of my entire life.”