Diana Ross teases her first music video in years and thanks her sons for their encouragement

By Mayer Nissim

Diana Ross shares a snippet of the video for 'All Is Well' ahead of the release of her comeback album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Diana Ross has thanked her sons for giving her the confidence to make her first music video in years.

The former Supremes singer and solo superstar made the comments as she teased the video for 'All Is Well' with a short snippet.

The song is taken from Ross's upcoming studio album Thank You, which is released this Friday (November 5).

"My sons gave me the confidence and encouragement to make this video," Ross said.

"After spending almost two years not performing and not being in front of the camera, they supported me in easing back into being around lots of people."

She added: "I spent the past year recording new music and this music is a reflection of the joy and the love and the gratitude that I feel every day.

"It's an album of great appreciation for life, and for all of you.

"For me there was an urgency in making a meaningful album, working with what is happening now in our world.

"Through the power of music we are creating a new kind of conversation that supports our choices and the decisions that we make."

Echoing the album's title, she added on Instagram: "Thank you from my heart thank you to everyone for the appreciation, that you have given me all my life.

"For the love that you've given this little girl from Detroit who began with nothing, to be able to sing to the world, I send so much love and gratitude."

So far, Ross has released the songs 'Thank You', 'If the World Just Danced' and 'I Still Believe' from the new album.