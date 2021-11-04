Diana Ross teases her first music video in years and thanks her sons for their encouragement

4 November 2021, 09:37

By Mayer Nissim

Diana Ross shares a snippet of the video for 'All Is Well' ahead of the release of her comeback album.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Diana Ross has thanked her sons for giving her the confidence to make her first music video in years.

The former Supremes singer and solo superstar made the comments as she teased the video for 'All Is Well' with a short snippet.

The song is taken from Ross's upcoming studio album Thank You, which is released this Friday (November 5).

Read more: The 10 greatest Diana Ross songs of all time, ranked

"My sons gave me the confidence and encouragement to make this video," Ross said.

"After spending almost two years not performing and not being in front of the camera, they supported me in easing back into being around lots of people."

She added: "I spent the past year recording new music and this music is a reflection of the joy and the love and the gratitude that I feel every day.

"It's an album of great appreciation for life, and for all of you.

"For me there was an urgency in making a meaningful album, working with what is happening now in our world.

"Through the power of music we are creating a new kind of conversation that supports our choices and the decisions that we make."

Read more: The 10 greatest Supremes songs ever, ranked

Echoing the album's title, she added on Instagram: "Thank you from my heart thank you to everyone for the appreciation, that you have given me all my life.

"For the love that you've given this little girl from Detroit who began with nothing, to be able to sing to the world, I send so much love and gratitude."

So far, Ross has released the songs 'Thank You', 'If the World Just Danced' and 'I Still Believe' from the new album.

More from Diana Ross

See more More from Diana Ross

Diana Ross

The 10 greatest Diana Ross songs of all time, ranked

Diana Ross - 'Thank You'

Diana Ross new album 'Thank You': Release date, tracklist and cover revealed
The Temptations and The Supremes teamed up for a mega hits medley

Relive the special moment when The Temptations and The Supremes teamed up for a mega hits medley
The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Features

Diana Ross pays tribute to her 'wonderful' Supremes bandmate Mary Wilson

Diana Ross pays tribute to her 'wonderful' Supremes bandmate Mary Wilson
The Supremes

The 10 greatest Supremes songs ever, ranked

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Cliff Richard and Collabro

Cliff Richard re-records Christmas classic 'Mistletoe and Wine' with Collabro

Music

6 children who released music like their parents: including Paris Jackson, Nicole Richie, James McCartney and more

6 children who released music like their parents: Paris Jackson, Nicole Richie, James McCartney and more

Music

Will Young sold his Brit Awards to raise money for charity because they didn’t “spark joy”

Will Young sold his Brit Awards to raise money for charity because they didn’t “spark joy”

Music

Dolly Parton shares rare and magnificent throwback photo with husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton shares rare and magnificent throwback photo with husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton

Phil Oakey in the Electric Dreams video

The Story of... 'Together in Electric Dreams' by Phil Oakey and Giorgio Moroder

The Story of...