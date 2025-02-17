Smokey Robinson comments on rumour ‘The Agony and the Ecstasy’ is about Diana Ross affair

17 February 2025, 13:58

Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross
Smokey Robinson and Diana Ross had an affair in the past. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘My Girl’ singer had an affair with The Supremes singer for "about a year", he admitted in 2023.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Smokey Robinson has commented on the rumour he wrote ‘The Agony and the Ecstasy’ about his year-long affair with Diana Ross.

Speaking with The Times ahead of his UK tour this July, the singer cheekily neither confirmed nor denied whether the single was about his relationship with Diana.

“I’ve been asked that a lot of times!” he replied after being asked about the song.

“As a songwriter I could not possibly have experienced everything I’ve written about, and that song seemed like a good idea because so many people were in that situation,” he added.

The Agony And The Ecstasy

Pressed on the topic, Smokey only added: “I’ve known Diana Ross since she was eight years old, man! She’s precious to me. She’s my longest living friend... she’s my babe.”

Last year, the 84-year-old former Miracles frontman admitted he and Diana Ross had an affair when he was married to fellow Miracles member Claudette Rogers.

Smokey and Diana’s relationship lasted for “about a year,” he told The Guardian in 2023.

“I was married at the time. We were working together and it just happened. But it was beautiful. She's a beautiful lady, and I love her right till today,” he shared.

Smokey, Diana and Berry Gordy smiling together in 2017.
Smokey, Diana and Berry Gordy together in 2017. Picture: Getty

“She's one of my closest people. She was young and trying to get her career together. I was trying to help her.

“I brought her to Motown, in fact. I wasn't going after her and she wasn't going after me. It just happened.”

In ‘The Agony and the Ecstasy’, Smokey sings about a lover who questions how he and the object of his affection got together when he already ‘belonged’ to someone else.

‘Oh, we thought for fun / One night together might be nice / But fun turned into love for both of us / So now we pay forbidden lover’s price,’ the song’s second verse describes.

‘’Cause love like ours is never, ever free / You got to pay some agony for the ecstasy’ Smokey sings in the song’s chorus.

What are Smokey Robinson’s UK tour dates?

  • Thursday, July 3 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
  • Tuesday, July 8 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • Wednesday, July 9 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
  • Friday, July 11 – London, Eventim Apollo

