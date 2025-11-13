Why Dolly Parton is just getting started: 'I ain't got time to get old!'

Dolly Parton will turn 80 in January. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The 'Jolene' artist reflected on her career in a recent interview about her new book, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dolly Parton is refusing to slow down as she heads towards her 80th birthday.

Speaking with People magazine to celebrate the release of her latest book, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, the ‘9 to 5’ singer made it clear age isn’t a factor in how she chooses to plan her life.

“People say: ‘Well, you’re going to be 80 years old.’ Well, so what?” she questioned.

“Look at all I’ve done in 80 years. I feel like I’m just getting started.”

Having lived life in the fast lane her “whole life”, the 79-year-old isn’t planning on changing things up just because she’s about to enter her next decade.

“I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine... I think there’s a lot to be said about age. If you allow yourself to get old, you will. I say, ‘I ain’t got time to get old!’”

While Dolly was forced to put some of her busy plans on hold this year as a result of “health challenges” (now revealed to be kidney stone issues), it’s clear she'll be returning to all her projects as soon as she can.

Remembering Dolly Parton & Carl Dean's 60-year love story

But Dolly’s commitment to her career hasn’t been without it’s sacrifices.

“I really realized when I was putting this book together just how much I had sacrificed in my life,” the country queen reflected.

She added: “I never had children, so at least I didn’t have a guilty feeling. I’m thankful that I got to see my dreams come true.”

After working so hard to achieve her dreams, Dolly is now directing her work ethic towards curating her legacy.

Dolly Parton at the world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical in Nashville in August 2025, with the show's Dolly actors Katie Rose Clarke, Quinn Titcomb and Carrie. St. Louis. Picture: Alamy

“I’m at that point in my life where I just want to be able to do good things that can be carried on,” she told People.

“I’m proud of my legacy so far, and I hope to just continue to do things that might be of use to other people.”

Alongside her latest book, 2026 will see Dolly’s life-story musical hit Broadway after its run in Nashville earlier this year.