Dolly Parton confirms heartbreaking news her beloved brother Randy Parton has died, aged 67

Taking to her personal facebook page, Dolly Parton, 75, penned a heartfelt letter to her brother and saying that she and her family and 'grieving his loss'. The pair pictured in 2015. Picture: PA

Dolly Parton has released a statement on her personal Facebook page to confirm her brother Randy Parton has died from cancer.

Dolly Parton's beloved brother Randy Parton has died from cancer aged 67, the singer has confirmed.

Taking to her personal facebook page, Dolly Parton, 75, penned a heartfelt letter to her brother and saying that she and her family and 'grieving his loss'.

Randy Parton played guitar and bass in sister Dolly's band for many years and the two were very close, even dueting on the song 'You Are My Christmas' for Dolly's Christmas album.

Randy Parton played guitar and bass in sister Dolly's band for many years and the two (pictured) were very close, even dueting on the song 'You Are My Christmas' for Dolly's Christmas album. Picture: PA Images

Dolly wrote in a statement: "My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time.

"We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.

Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years. He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986.

"He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on 'Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You' will always be a highlight in my own career.

"He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on 'Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You' will always be a highlight in my own career.," Dolly said in a statement. Picture: Getty

"'You Are My Christmas,' our duet on my latest Christmas album, joined with his daughter Heidi, will always be a favorite. It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now.

"He is survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, grandsons Huston and Trent.

"We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts. Dolly Parton and Family"

The news comes just three years after Dolly's other brother and songwriting partner Floyd Parton died, aged 61.