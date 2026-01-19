Dolly Parton Day announced in her native Tennessee for icon’s 80th birthday

Dolly Parton. Picture: Alamy

By Mayer Nissim

The Backwoods Barbie gets a well-deserved honour in her home state.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

From rock 'n' roll to rockabilly, Tennessee has long played a crucial role in the history of popular music, and one of its greatest gifts to the world is the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton.

Dolly was born as the fourth of 12 children in a one-room cabin on the banks of the Little Pigeon River in Pittman Center, Tennessee, 80 years ago.

And to celebrate all things Dolly, the governor of the state has announced that January 19, 2026 – Dolly's 80th birthday – is officially Dolly Parton Day.

"Dolly Parton, born on 19 January 1946, is a native Tennessean whose extraordinary life and career have brought pride to the State of Tennessee," read the state leader's official notice.

Dolly Parton interview: Making 'Let It Be' with Paul McCartney and 'Wrecking Ball' with Miley Cyrus

It continued: "Throughout her remarkable career, Dolly Parton has earned numerous awards and accolades and is widely regarded as one of the most influential and beloved artists in the history of American music.

"In addition to her artistic accomplishments, Dolly Parton has demonstrated an enduring commitment to philanthropy and service, most notably through the Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library."

Dolly Parton released her debut album Hello, I'm Dolly in 1967 and has put out around 50 albums in her 60-year career.

Her most recent record was 2024's Smoky Mountain DNA: Family, Faith and Fables, and her last full-length solo effort was 2023's Rockstar.