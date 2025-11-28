Dolly Parton’s heartfelt Thanksgiving message sparks emotional response from fans

Dolly Parton smiling and talking on stage
Dolly Parton has shared a moving message with fans this Thanksgiving. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Coat of Many Colors’ singer shared a special message of thanks on Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dolly Parton’s 2025 Thanksgiving message has moved her many fans.

Taking to social media on Thursday (November 27), the Country icon shared her yearly message of good wishes for the American holiday.

“Well hey, it’s Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving,” the ‘9 to 5’ singer shared.

“I am so thankful for all of you, and for the memories that we’ve shared through the years,” Dolly continued.

“So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you.”

Fans were touched by Dolly’s message, and quick to stress how much they would always love her too.

“Happy Thanksgiving Dolly! So grateful for your talent, inspiration & heart,” one person wrote in response to the 79-year-old's video.

“Love you, Dolly! Grateful for all you’ve given to this world,” another fan said.

Remembering Dolly Parton & Carl Dean's 60-year love story

Lots were touched by Dolly’s message in the context of the difficult year she has had following the death of her husband Carl in March and her recent postponement of some shows due to “health challenges”.

“Happy Thanksgiving, I’m sure it’s a different one for you this year and we love you so much,” one sympathetic follower shared in the comments of her Thanksgiving post.

“Thank you, Dolly! You are a true inspiration!” another penned, recognising how difficult a first Thanksgiving without a loved one can be.

“I know how hard it is to have [a] vacant spot at the table. Wishing you a blessed day with your family,” a third fan wrote.

Dolly Parton reassures fans that she's not dying

Dolly is keeping busy as 2025 draws to a close.

This month, she celebrated the release of her latest book, Star of the Show, by visiting several bookstores to see her work on their shelves.

The ‘Jolene’ singer was also awarded an honorary Oscar this month to recognise her incredible humanitarian work over the years.

