Dolly Parton’s sister asks fans to pray for singer amid 'health challenges'

Dolly Parton’s sister asks fans to pray for singer amid 'health challenges'. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Jolene’ singer is dealing with some unspecified “health challenges” which have forced her to postpone some performance plans.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dolly Parton’s sister Freida has called on the world to pray for her sister as she continues to deal with some unknown “health challenges," but has added she thinks her sister will be "just fine."

Taking to Facebook on Tuesday, October 7, Freida shared: “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly.

“Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately,” she said, referencing Dolly’s recent health update.

“I truly believe in the power of prayer,” Freida’s post continued. “And I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.

Dolly Parton with her sisters Stella and Freida in 1981. Picture: Getty

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine,” she added. “Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!”

Late last month, Dolly Parton took to her own social media to explain she was postponing her planned Las Vegas residency from December 2025 to September 2026.

The 79-year-old explained that as she is “dealing with some health challenges” which have led to her doctors recommending she have “a few procedures,” she would not be able to rehearse or perform the shows she intended for fans this year.

“You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you… I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say,” she shared.

She also consoled fans: “And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.

“But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you,” she concluded. “I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Dolly's sister took to Facebook later on Tuesday night (October 7) to make it clear her call for prayers was not meant to alarm anyone.

"I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer," she explained.

"It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."