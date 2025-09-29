Dolly Parton postpones shows to 'deal with some health challenges’

Dolly Parton took to her social media channels to inform fans of her decision. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Coat of Many Colors’ singer was set to perform a short residency in Vegas this year.

Dolly Parton has been forced to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency due to “health challenges.”

Taking to social media last night (September 28), the beloved country star announced that she would be having to delay the six-date concert run she was due to perform at Caesars Palace this December until September 2026.

“I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” her statement began.

Revealing that she is “dealing with some health challenges,” the ‘9 to 5’ artist then shared that her doctors have said she “must have a few procedures.”

Dolly Parton celebrating a new exhibit on her life opening at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in May 2025. Picture: Getty

In a light-hearted line, Dolly joked: “It must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

But she continued: “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show you deserve to see.”

Dolly consoled fans by sharing she’d “still be able to work on all of [her] projects from here in Nashville...

“Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business,” she said: “Because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.

“But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you,” she continued, signing off: “I love you and thank you for understanding.”

Earlier this month, Dolly was forced to pull out of a new ride announcement event at her theme park Dollywood, owing to her health.

On doctor’s orders, the ‘Jolene’ singer missed the event, but she appeared via video to apologise to fans and explain she was battling an infection caused by a kidney stone at the time.

It’s unknown what the “health challenges” are that have led her to postpone her upcoming Vegas shows, and if they're related to her previous

What are Dolly Parton’s new Las Vegas residency dates?

Dolly has postponed all her December 2025 Las Vegas concerts until September 2026.

Tickets are valid for the new dates, and refunds will be available to those who cannot make the new shows.