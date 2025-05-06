Dolly Parton talks 'big adjustment' of life without husband Carl Dean

6 May 2025, 16:55

Dolly Parton speaking in 2025 and with her husband Carl in the past
Dolly Parton's husband passed away in March 2025. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘9 to 5’ star was speaking with Today about Dollywood’s 40th anniversary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dolly Parton has opened up about how she is adjusting to life following the death of her husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean.

Speaking with the US daytime show Today last Friday (May 2) about her theme park Dollywood’s 40th anniversary, the ‘Jolene’ singer was asked how she was holding up after losing Carl in early March 2025.

“I get very emotional when people bring it up,” the country star replied. “We were together 60 years, I’ve loved him since I was 18 years old.

“It’s a big adjustment,” she continued. “Just trying to change patterns and habits. And I’ll do fine, and I’m very involved in my work, and that’s been the best thing that could have happened to me.

Remembering Dolly Parton & Carl Dean's 60-year love story

Dolly Parton remembers late husband Carl: ‘I’ll always miss him’

“But I’ll always miss him of course,” she added. “And always love him. He was a great partner to me.”

Dolly again took the opportunity to thank her fans for the cards and messages of sympathy she has received since Carl’s death.

“I had no idea Carl Dean was so famous!” she said.

Dolly made her first public appearance following Carl’s death in late April 2025 to kick off this year’s 40th anniversary festivities at Dollywood.

It's been 40 years since Dolly opened Dollywood in Tennessee.
It's been 40 years since Dolly opened Dollywood in Tennessee. Picture: Getty

There, she shared a personal thanks “for all the flowers and cards and the well-wishes" she had received from fans.

“[Carl] would want me to be working today,” she added, saying also that she “expected” herself to work through the difficult time.

“You know I loved him. Of course, I’m going to always love him, and I'll miss him. But I wanted you to know that I will always love you,” she said movingly to fans.

In March 2025, Dolly released a new song called ‘If You Hadn’t Been There’ dedicated to how her late husband had supported her throughout her rise to fame, despite famously not being one for the limelight himself.

Dolly Parton interview: 40 years of Islands in the Stream and writing 'Jolene'

Discussing Carl’s shy attitude to public events, Dolly recalled in 2024 how Carl had only once attended an event with her early in her music career.

“Oh he was so uncomfortable the whole night,” she described. "[After] he said: ‘Look I want you to do everything that you want to do, and I wish you the best, but don’t ever ask me to go to another one of those damn things, because I ain’t going,’...

“And I respected that,” Dolly told podcast host Bunnie Xo, later citing how the couple’s lack of fighting helped them stay together for so long.

