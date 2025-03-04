Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, dies at 82

Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, has died aged 82. Picture: Dolly Parton/Dolly Parton.com

By Sian Hamer

Dolly said the couple spent "many wonderful years together".

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of 58 years, has died at the age of 82.

Parton's team shared the news on social media, writing in a statement: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville at the age of 82.

"He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."

Dolly said: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years."

The singer thanked fans for their prayers and sympathy and asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of 58 years, has died at the age of 82. Picture: Dolly Parton/Instagram

Dolly and Carl tied the knot in 1966 after meeting at a local launderette two years before, on the "very day" the '9 to 5' singer moved to Nashville.

Parton's record label advised against the marriage with concerns it could hinder her career, to which she replied: "I ain’t waiting!"

The singer previously told People about her wedding: "I had a little white dress and little flowers, and my mom went with me."

The only people in attendance were Parton's mum, the preacher and his wife.

To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016, Dolly and Carl renewed their wedding vows.

Dolly and Carl tied the knot in 1966 after meeting at a local launderette two years before. Picture: Getty

Despite being married to a global superstar, Carl Dean always preferred to stay out of the limelight.

He only accompanied Parton to an industry event once, which was a BMI dinner in 1966, the singer told Oprah Magazine.

Dolly recounted: "Carl turned to me and said, 'Dolly, I want you to have everything you want, and I'm happy for you, but don't you ever ask me to go to another one of them dang things again!'"

But she told People in 2019 that her husband was still her biggest fan behind-the-scenes. "He’s always supporting me as long as I don’t try to drag him in on it," she said.

In his life outside of the spotlight, Carl ran an asphalt-laying company in Nashville.

In December 2024, Dolly opened up on Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast about how she felt the pair's shared sense of humour helped them stay together for so long.

"I think one of the things that’s made it last so long through the years is we love each other, we respect each other, but we have a lot of fun [too],” she reflected.

“Anytime things get too much... either one of us can find a joke about it to really break the tension. We don’t let it go too far.

“We never fought back and forth, and I’m glad now that we never did, because once you start that, that becomes a lifetime thing."

Many celebrity friends of Dolly and her husband have sent message of support to Dolly since the news broke of her husband's death late on Monday, March 3.

Elton John's husband David Furnish penned: "Sending love and condolences on your loss."

Lainey Wilson shared: "I love you."

The Grand Ole Opry's official account wrote: "Sending you and yours all of our love, Dolly."