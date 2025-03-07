Dolly Parton releases beautiful tribute song to late husband Carl Dean – listen

Dolly Parton has released an emotional song to remember her husband Carl. Picture: Getty/Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Jolene’ singer also released a new statement to thank fans for their support as she grieves.

Dolly Parton has released a new song dedicated to her husband Carl Dean, just days after his death.

'If You Hadn't Been There' sees the beloved country singer reflect on her and Carl's special 60-year bond.

Carl, who was married to Dolly for 58 years, died on Monday, March 3 aged 82.

Today (March 7), Dolly took to social media to reveal how in her grief, she is finding solace through her music.

Listen to Dolly's new track for Carl here:

Dolly Parton - If You Hadn’t Been There (Official Audio)

“Carl and I fell in love when I was 18 and he was 23, and like all great love stories, they never end,” the 79-year-old country music superstar penned in the statement she released along with her new song.

“They live in memory and in song, and I dedicate this to him,” she added, before introducing her new track: ‘If You Hadn’t Been There’.

“If you hadn’t been there / Where would I be?” the song begins, with Dolly later emotionally reflecting in the chorus: “I wouldn’t be here if you hadn’t been there.”

Remembering Dolly Parton & Carl Dean's 60-year love story

In the rousing bridge, Dolly praises Carl by singing: “Oh, you were my rock / A soft place to land / My wings, my confidence / You understand / You're willingness / Beyond compare.”

The song was released today across streaming platforms, with its cover featuring a sweet photo of a young Dolly embracing Carl, full of love.

Before dropping ‘If You Hadn’t Been There’, Dolly released her first message to fans following her statement announcing Carl’s death.

“This is a love note to family, friends, and fans,” she shared. “Thank you for all the messages, cards, and flowers that you’ve sent to pay your respects for the loss of my beloved husband Carl.

“I can’t reach out personally to each of you but just know it has meant the world to me,” she added. “He is in God’s arms now and I am okay with that. I will always love you.”

Announcing Carl’s death on Monday, Dolly said: “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together.

“Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

Dolly first met Carl on her first day in Nashville. The pair bumped into each other at a local laundrette, and this meeting sparked a romance which would last for over 60 years.