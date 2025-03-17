Dolly Parton's moving few words revealed following first public appearance since husband's death

Dolly Parton was at Dollywood on Friday to celebrate its 40th season. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘9 to 5’ singer appeared at her Dollywood theme park last Friday (March 14).

Dolly Parton made an emotional speech during her first public appearance since the death of her husband Carl Dean.

The ‘Jolene’ singer’s partner of over 60 years passed away on March 3, 2025.

On Friday, March 14, Dolly made her first public appearance since Carl’s death at an event held to commemorate the 40th anniversary of her Dollywood theme park in Tennessee.

Dollywood opened for its first season in 1986. Picture: Getty

While there, the 79-year-old briefly took to the event’s stage and used the opportunity to share a personal thanks “for all the flowers and cards, and the well-wishes" she has received since Carl’s death, a video from Tennessee news station WATE reveals.

Dolly continued by explaining to fans that she had made it to the event because of her moving belief that Carl: “Would want me to be working today.”

“I expect to be working,” she added, referring to her own commitment to her many public projects.

Remembering her husband while addressing this commitment she has for her fans, she continued: “You know I loved him. Of course, I’m going to always love him, and I'll miss him. But I wanted you to know that I will always love you.”

'I Will Always Love You' is the theme of Dollywood's 40th season's first music festival, based on the singer's iconic song of the same name.

Since announcing her husband’s passing on March 4, Dolly has taken to social media a few times to thank her family, friends and fans for their support in her time of grief.

Dolly also released a song, ‘If You Hadn’t Been There’, as a tribute to her husband, to whom she was married 58 years.

But Friday’s appearance, less than a fortnight since Carl’s passing, was the singer-songwriter's first public event following his death.

As well as addressing the crowd with a short speech, Dolly also sang an acoustic version of her song ‘Celebrate The Dreamer In You’ at Friday’s Dollywood celebration.

“I can’t believe that we’ve been making memories for folks here at my Dollywood for 40 years," Dolly said, reflecting on the success of her theme park.

“That’s a lot of laughter, hugs and smiles, and I’m glad that we’ve been able to be part of it for so many years.”