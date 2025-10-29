Dolly Parton’s moving advice for musicians in times of crisis

Dolly Parton gives great advice. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Dolly’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus revealed her godmother's sound advice while discussing how she has inspired her during her career.

For many, Dolly Parton has been an inspiration – whether that be through her music, charity work or other projects.

Dolly’s influence has inspired many other musicians over the years, with stars including Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, and Sabrina Carpenter all having credited Dolly as an inspiration in the past.

As some may know, the ‘Jolene’ star has also played a special role in inspiring Miley Cyrus, as Dolly is one of the ‘Flowers’ singer’s godparents.

During a recent interview for CR Fashion Book, Miley opened up about how Dolly has been a “guiding light" in her career, just like her interview partner Pamela Anderson.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus performing together in 2023. Picture: Getty

While elaborating on how Dolly has positively influenced her life, Miley shared the sound advice the ‘9 to 5’ singer gave her, which comforted her during the LA fires early this year.

“During the fires, when there was so much devastation and grief, in those moments I always thought of Dolly Parton," Miley told Pamela.

"Through her music and her gift for making people happy, she's always been medicinal in those times.

“She always tells me that moments of trauma aren't times to shut down or give up as entertainers,” Miley revealed.

“It's our duty - one of the reasons we chose this calling - to be a source of joy and inspiration during moments of trouble.”

Dolly’s dedication to bringing joy to others through her work has always been clear to see in her performances, as well in her charity work and the Dollywood theme park she built in her home state of Tennessee.

After her husband Carl died earlier this year, Dolly expressed how despite her grief, she was committed to showing up and continuing working as it was what she wanted to keep doing.

Plus, Dolly's recent show cancellations came about as a result of Dolly being concerned she would not be able to give the show fans deserved due to her needing to take some time off to receive treatment for “some health challenges.”