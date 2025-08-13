Dolly Parton’s shares moving advice for Kelly Clarkson after Brandon Blackstock death

Dolly Parton has shared her advice for dealing with a loved one's passing. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Dolly lost her husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean, earlier this year.

Dolly Parton has shared some moving advice for Kelly Clarkson as she and her family grieve for Brandon Blackstock.

The ‘Stronger’ singer’s ex-husband and father of her two children (River, 11, and Remington, 9) passed away from cancer on August 7, aged just 48.

Having recently experienced the loss of her husband of 58 years, Carl Dean, Dolly was asked in a recent interview if she had any advice for a fellow music star in grief.

And the ‘Coat of Many Colors’ singer empathetically obliged.

“I think that you just have to be grateful for the years that you’ve had with someone,” Dolly told Entertainment Tonight.

“You just try to remember the very best of all that, take the energy they’d given you then, and just kind of recycle that, and let that become a part of you,” she added.

Kelly and Brandon were together from 2012 to their divorce in 2022.

Since their divorce, the couple had been co-parenting their children, with River and Remington primarily living with their mom but visiting their father regularly.

Brandon’s cancer was not made public knowledge until his death in August.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a statement released by the family told press.

"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family.

“We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock together in 2019 with their two children River and Remington and Blackstock's two children from his previous marriage, Seth and Savannah. Picture: Alamy

A day ahead of Brandon’s death, Kelly informed fans that she would be pulling out of performing the rest of her Las Vegas residency to spend time with their children.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” her statement read.

“I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding,” she added.

Over the past year, Kelly was absent from presenting her own show for many weeks in the spring.

No reason was given for her absence at the time, but it is now believed to have been related to Brandon’s illness.