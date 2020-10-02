Dolly Parton and Michael Bublé have recorded a new Christmas song together - listen now

Dolly Parton and Michael Bublé have recorded a Christmas song together. Picture: Getty

By Rory O'Connor

Dolly Parton has unveiled a new Christmas song with Michael Bublé as the country singer releases her brand new festive album.

The 74-year-old '9 to 5' and 'I Will Always Love You' hitmaker has released A Holly Dolly Christmas nice and early today (October 2).

The album features duets with Michael Bublé, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and her brother Randy Parton.

Dolly wrote the song 'Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas' for her duet with Michael, which you can hear below:

Phoning into 650 AM WSM, Dolly first revealed her Christmas album plans earlier this year, saying: "I have just finished a Christmas album called A Holly Dolly Christmas, and it’s coming out in the fall.

"I’m doing a duet with Michael Bublé, a duet with Billy Ray Cyrus, a duet with Jimmy Fallon, a duet with Miley [Cyrus], a duet with my brother Randy, and my niece Heidi is singing on that with us also.

"Then I’m doing several Christmas classics like ‘I Saw Mama Kissing Santa Claus’ and ‘Circle of Love’ from my Christmas of Many Colours movie."

Meanwhile, Dolly will star in a brand new Christmas movie for Netflix, titled Christmas on the Square. The film will feature 14 Christmas songs by Dolly.

Dolly explained how she has been working with a small circle of collaborators for safety, but that she's not stopped working.

Michael's 2011 album, titled Christmas, has re-entered the charts every year and become one of the biggest selling albums of the decade.

Dolly Parton will release her new album A Holly Dolly Christmas in 2020. Picture: Getty

Dolly has continued writing music for a Broadway musical which was almost finished before the coronavirus pandemic began.

The singer also revealed she’s co-writing a book with best-selling author, James Patterson.

The 'Coat Of Many Colours' singer said: "It’s kind of got some music in it. The characters are singers and it’s kind of out of Nashville, but it’s really a mystery."

Dolly Parton being interviewed on the red carpet in London. Picture: Getty

Dolly's not stopping there, revealing she's also planning a lifestyle brand with "perfumes and wigs and clothes and that sort of thing", before teasing "I’m not retiring like some people I know."

Loyal fans will know that Dolly's Christmas album had originally been planned for release in 2017, which would have included a winter tour.

However, this was pushed back for the release of I Believe In You as an Imagination Library fundraiser.

Dollywood continues the Christmas theme each year, and would be a follow on from her 1984 Christmas album Once Upon a Christmas with Kenny Rogers, her 1990 album Home for Christmas, and 2009 single 'Comin' Home For Christmas'.

Michael Bublé will feature on Dolly Parton's A Holly Dolly Christmas. Picture: Getty

It was again delayed in 2018 for the release of the Dolly's Dumplin' film and soundtrack.

Dolly also created or starred in several Christmas-themed films made for TV, including A Smoky Mountain Christmas in 1986, Unlikely Angel in 1996, and A Country Christmas Story in 2013.

The star also stepped back into the festive mood with 2016 TV series Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colours: Circle of Love.

Last year, Dolly also starred in holiday-themed TV movie, Christmas at Dollywood.