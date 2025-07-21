Dolly Parton issues blunt four-word warning to fans at her musical premiere

Dolly Parton opened her new musical on Saturday (July 19).
Dolly Parton opened her new musical on Saturday (July 19). Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Dolly: A True Original Musical began showing in Nashville on Saturday, July 19.

Dolly Parton issued an amusingly blunt warning to fans at the first showing of her autobiographical musical this weekend.

The country music icon’s latest project, Dolly: A True Original Musical, began previews in Nashville on Saturday, July 19.

Dolly is the co-writer and producer of the show, which tells her life story “from her barefoot beginnings in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to performing in platform heels under the bright lights of Hollywood.”

The musical’s soundtrack features new songs written by the 79-year-old, plus many of her most famous hits – and it was on this topic that Dolly issued a warning to fans.

After taking to the stage to introduce the future Broadway musical with its director Bartlett Sher, Dolly reminded everyone in the audience that they should not sing along with any of show’s songs.

“Every time you hear a song you know, [you may] want to sing along – well don’t!” she said, adding comically: “This ain’t no Hootenanny!”

Dolly also gave the audience the usual pre-show warning to switch off their electronic devices to avoid disturbing the show.

Most of her speech was spent celebrating how much it meant to her to have made this musical, however.

Watch Dolly's full message to fans here:

Describing herself as “so excited” but also “a little nervous” to be about to show people her show for the first time, Dolly celebrated how great it was to be starting things off in Nashville.

Dolly: A True Original Musical is previewing at the city’s The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts now, ahead of its world premiere on August 8.

The show’s Nashville run will end August 31, and it will transfer to Broadway in 2026.

Before departing from the stage, Dolly wished everyone “a great time” watching the show’s first preview performance. “You know I love you, and appreciate you,” she added sweetly as the crowd cheered.

