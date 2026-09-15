Reba McEntire’s Dolly Parton tribute leaves Emmys audience in tears – watch here

Reba McEntire’s Dolly Parton tribute leaves Emmys audience in tears – watch here. Picture: YouTube / Television Academy

By Jade Edwards-Lowe

Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire shared a friendship that spanned decades.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reba McEntire delivered an emotional tribute to her late friend Dolly Parton at the Emmys, performing a poignant rendition of the country icon’s 1983 song, 'Appalachian Memories'.

The performance came after Sally Field tearfully took to the stage to introduce Reba, reflecting on her own deep affection for Dolly, whom she starred alongside in Steel Magnolias.

“It was my great good fortune to have worked with Dolly in a film called Steel Magnolias, and over the years, I never stopped loving her,” Sally said. “Though we lived very far apart, I adored her from day one. How could you not?”

The actress praised Dolly’s warmth, humour and immense impact beyond music, calling her “genuine and humble, supportive, and blisteringly funny”.

Watch Reba McEntire's tribute to Dolly Parton below

Dolly Parton Tribute: 78th Emmys

“I couldn’t see then what a real giant Dolly was – not just as an artist, but as a human,” she continued, before honouring the singer’s humanitarian work across Tennessee and the US.

“God bless you, Dolly Parton, my friend. I am not the only one on earth that will love you forever and ever.”

Dolly’s influence on television was just as remarkable as her music career. She received five Emmy nominations and won an Emmy for her 2020 Netflix film Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square, further cementing her place in television history.

Following on from Sally Field's address came Reba’s moving musical moment.

Watch Reba McEntire's tribute to Dolly Parton. Picture: Getty

Dressed in a sparkling, long-sleeved white gown by Michael Schmidt, the country star channelled Dolly’s unmistakable glamour for the performance, which lasted just under three and a half minutes.

The look was a particularly personal nod to Dolly when she performed Appalachian Memories live for the first time during her 1983 TV special ‘Live in London’, she wore a white fringed gown.

Dolly’s niece, Rebecca, also allowed Reba to borrow a pair of rhinestone earrings and a butterfly ring, ensuring that a piece of Dolly was with her on stage.

As Reba sang, images of Dolly filled the large screen behind her, creating a touching visual tribute to the country legend and her extraordinary life.

Dolly Parton and Reba have been friends for decades. Picture: Getty

The emotional performance was met with warm applause from the audience, with many stars appearing visibly moved by Reba’s heartfelt tribute.

At the end of the song, Reba looked to the sky and said: “I love you, Dolly. So much.”

She later shared her feelings online, writing: “I will always love and miss you, Dolly. What an honour to celebrate @DollyParton tonight.”

Reba and Dolly’s friendship spanned decades, beginning in Nashville in 1977 when Dolly unexpectedly took one of the two songs Reba had been set to perform during her Grand Ole Opry debut. But the pair’s bond ran far deeper than a memorable first meeting. In 1991, Dolly offered Reba support following the devastating plane crash that killed eight members of her band.

Following Dolly’s passing, Reba wrote online: "There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang… I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you."