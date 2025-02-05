Dolly Parton to join Sabrina Carpenter for Short n’ Sweet deluxe album duet – all details

Dolly Parton and Sabrina Carpenter are uniting. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Dolly and Sabrina have collaborated on the ultimate blonde bombshell of a track.

Dolly Parton has joined forces with Sabrina Carpenter to release a special edition of the latter's song, ‘Please Please Please’.

The ‘9 to 5’ singer will join the recent Grammy Award winner in a duet of the song, which will be released on the deluxe edition of Sabrina’s Short n’ Sweet album.

Celebrating the news, Sabrina told her fans via social media: “As a thank you for giving this album two Grammy’s, Short n’ Sweet deluxe is now available for pre order.”

She then added excitedly next to a photo of the album’s new tracklist: “And yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy s**t!!!!!”

Dolly responded to Sabrina’s post with a heart and blue butterfly emoji, officially giving her seal of approval on the project, which will be released on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Other new songs which will be released on the album include tracks called ‘15 Minutes’, ‘Couldn’t Make It Any Harder’, ‘Busy Woman’ and ‘Bad Reviews’.

Sabrina took home two awards at the 67th Grammy Awards earlier this week (February 2).

The 25-year-old singer’s first time nominated at the prestigious awards show, Short n’ Sweet won Best Pop Vocal Album of the Year and its single ‘Espresso’ won Best Pop Solo Performance, up against tough competition including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Beyoncé.

The latter’s 2024 album Cowboy Carter – which also featured a Dolly duet – went on to pick up the night’s award for Best Country Album, while the ‘16 Carriages’ singer also won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her ‘II Most Wanted’ duet with Dolly's goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

Dolly’s latest news (beyond her Sabrina duet) focuses on her continued work on Dolly: An Original Musical, the future Broadway musical which she has penned about her life.

Details about the show’s Nashville-based previews and premiere performances were announced last week, although casting information is still being kept under wraps for now.