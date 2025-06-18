Dolly Parton and Tom Cruise to receive honorary Oscars celebrating their 'extraordinary careers'

By Sian Hamer

The country icon and 'Mission Impossible' star are among this year's Academy Honorary Award recipients.

Tom Cruise and Dolly Parton have been selected to receive honorary Oscars for 2025.

Four recipients will be honoured at the Governors Awards in November: the Top Gun actor, the 'Jolene' country icon, director Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas.

Academy President Janet Yang said: "This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact."

62-year-old Cruise has previously been nominated for four competitive Oscars; best actor twice for roles in Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire; supporting actor for Magnolia; and best picture for Top Gun: Maverick, but has never taken home the coveted accolade.

Parton will be given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to recognise her efforts in bringing “credit to the industry by promoting human welfare and contributing to rectifying inequities”.

Like Cruise, the country legend has also been nominated for Oscars in previous years.

The 79-year-old singer's '9 to 5' and 'Travelin’ Thru' have both been in the running for best original song, the first in 1981 and the second in 2006.

Tom Cruise has previously been nominated for four Oscars. Picture: Getty

What is an honorary Oscar?

An honorary Oscar is awarded to someone for extraordinary lifetime achievement and "exceptional contributions" to the film industry and sciences of any discipline.

The accolade is also given for outstanding service to the Academy.

Most of the individuals who receive an honorary Oscar have not won a traditional Oscar.

Last year saw the legendary producer, Quincy Jones, and casting director Juliet Taylor honoured with the achievement.