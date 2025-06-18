Dolly Parton and Tom Cruise to receive honorary Oscars celebrating their 'extraordinary careers'

18 June 2025, 08:29

Dolly Parton and Tom Cruise to receieve honorary Oscars celebrating their 'extraordinary careers'
Dolly Parton and Tom Cruise to receieve honorary Oscars celebrating their 'extraordinary careers'. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

The country icon and 'Mission Impossible' star are among this year's Academy Honorary Award recipients.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Cruise and Dolly Parton have been selected to receive honorary Oscars for 2025.

Four recipients will be honoured at the Governors Awards in November: the Top Gun actor, the 'Jolene' country icon, director Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas.

Academy President Janet Yang said: "This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact."

62-year-old Cruise has previously been nominated for four competitive Oscars; best actor twice for roles in Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire; supporting actor for Magnolia; and best picture for Top Gun: Maverick, but has never taken home the coveted accolade.

Dolly Parton interview: Making 'Let It Be' with Paul McCartney and 'Wrecking Ball' with Miley Cyrus

Parton will be given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to recognise her efforts in bringing “credit to the industry by promoting human welfare and contributing to rectifying inequities”.

Like Cruise, the country legend has also been nominated for Oscars in previous years.

The 79-year-old singer's '9 to 5' and 'Travelin’ Thru' have both been in the running for best original song, the first in 1981 and the second in 2006.

Tom Cruise has previously been nominated for four Oscars
Tom Cruise has previously been nominated for four Oscars. Picture: Getty

What is an honorary Oscar?

An honorary Oscar is awarded to someone for extraordinary lifetime achievement and "exceptional contributions" to the film industry and sciences of any discipline.

The accolade is also given for outstanding service to the Academy.

Most of the individuals who receive an honorary Oscar have not won a traditional Oscar.

Last year saw the legendary producer, Quincy Jones, and casting director Juliet Taylor honoured with the achievement.

More from Dolly Parton

See more More from Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton facts: Singer's age, husband, family and net worth revealed

Dolly turned down the King of Rock and Roll, but it was a decision which "hurt" Country's Queen.

Why Dolly Parton ‘broke her own heart’ by refusing to work with Elvis Presley

Dolly Parton smiling with a guitar.

Dolly: An Original Musical - Dolly Parton’s new Broadway show dates, tickets, and more details
Dolly Parton and Beyonce performing

The reason Dolly Parton 'loves' Beyoncé's Jolene cover so much

Dolly Parton speaking in 2025 and with her husband Carl in the past

Dolly Parton talks 'big adjustment' of life without husband Carl Dean

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Barry Gibb

Barry Gibb facts: Bee Gees singer's age, wife, children and career explained

Bee Gees

Nashville In Concert: The Encore Tour poster

Nashville In Concert: The Encore Tour - Venues, dates, how to get tickets and more

Country

James McCartney, Zak Starkey and Sean Lennon.

Three of The Beatles’ sons team up for new song – listen here

Beatles

Rod Stewart celebrates 18 years of marriage

Rod Stewart celebrates 18 years of marriage with adoring tribute to Penny Lancaster: 'What a woman she is!'

Rod Stewart

The film Lily Collins plays to daughter Tove to point out grandad Phil Collins

The film Lily Collins shows her daughter to point out grandad Phil Collins: 'Forever proud'

Phil Collins

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper