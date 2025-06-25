Watch Dolly Parton’s incredible country-folk medley ahead of 79-year-old's Vegas return

Dolly Parton is set to return to performing after a while away. Picture: YouTube (Dan Schram)

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Coat of Many Colors’ singer has announced she will return to live performing this winter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dolly Parton is set to perform her first live concert series in almost ten years later this year.

The ‘9 to 5’ singer announced this week (June 23) that she would be returning to the stage for six shows at The Colosseum Ceasars Palace in Las Vegas this December.

With the ‘Jolene’ singer getting ready to perform for crowds of fans night-after-night again, we’ve been revisiting some of Dolly’s incredible performances from her last full-scale tour.

Dolly Parton's 2016 Pure & Simple tour poster. Picture: Press Release

While the 79-year-old has performed at several one-off events over the past few years, Dolly’s last tour was almost ten years ago.

The Pure & Simple Tour followed the release of Dolly’s 2016 album of the same name, and saw the popular country star travel across North America, performing over sixty shows.

During the show Dolly performed lots of her most popular songs, including ‘Jolene’, ‘Coat of Many Colors’ and ‘Islands in the Stream’.

But one of her setlist’s highlights was a surprise medley of American folk classics which the music sensation effortlessly performed midway through her show.

Watch Dolly's beautiful medley below:

Dolly Parton - Medley (Greensboro)

Starting with ‘American Pie’, Dolly also brought her signature country sound to ‘If I Had a Hammer’, ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’, ‘Dust in the Wind’ and finally, ‘The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down’.

And as the video above shows, the ‘Applejack’ star’s performance was filled with beautiful harmonies with her band, some amazing harmonica solos and a lot of encouragement for the audience to join in.

The fan captured video was taken at Dolly’s first Pure & Simple tour performance, which took place in Greensboro, North Carolina on June 3.

Although Dolly’s 2016 tour visited locations all over the US, the Tennessee darling’s return to live concert performing in Las Vegas this December will be her first visit to America’s playground in 32 years.

Dolly Parton performing in 1993. Picture: Getty

Dolly last performed in Vegas at The Mirage in 1993. This location – where she had an almost 50-night residency from 1990-1993 – is now closed, but is currently being transformed into a Hard Rock hotel and casino for opening 2027.

Dolly’s last UK show was her Glastonbury 2014 Legends set, during which she delighted over 180,000 fans with her greatest hits.

Other iconic Dolly performances from the past ten or so years have included her 2019 appearance at Newport Folk Festival, her 2022 performance during her induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and her 2023 NFL Thanksgiving Halftime show.