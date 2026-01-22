Watch the moment Dolly Parton gets the strangest 80th birthday gift from U2 legend Bono
22 January 2026, 11:45
"Are you calling me an old bag?"
After a tough 2025 following the death of her husband Carl Dean and reported health issues, Dolly Parton has had a much more joyous start to the year as she celebrates her 80th birthday.
This month already, the Queen of Country released a stunning new version of her classic 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' and saw her birthday named Dolly Parton Day in her native Tennessee.
And as well as soaking up birthday wishes from fans across the world on January 19, she also got a very special present from a fellow music superstar.
Not one to do things by half, U2 frontman Bono didn't just send a card.
Instead, he sent a birthday cake featuring the message "Love.... Bono", with its presentation accompanied by a bagpiper.
Dublin-born Nashville-based Patrick D'Arcy belted out a unique rendition of Happy Birthday to mark the occasion.
"Wow, this is from Bono!" Dolly said in amazement.
"Well, thank you. I saw that cake said, 'From Bono', so he must have sent you as a present to me? Well, thank you guys. I appreciate all of you."
She quipped: "And Bono, I know him personally. Well, good to see you. And thank you. That’s a surprise. Are you calling me an old bag?"
Dolly captioned the video on Instagram: "Now that's what you call a surprise! This old bag sure feels the love! 😉💖 Thank you, Bono and @u2 for making my birthday extra special."
For his part, D'Arcy wrote on his feed: "This morning I had the pleasure of playing a few tunes, on behalf of Bono and the boys, for Dolly Parton for her 80th birthday.
"My pipes tech Joy was able to join us which was wonderful. I played uilleann pipes and bagpipes (madness, I know) but it was well received.
"I also presented her with a pint of Guinness. There was even time for a nice chat. She was exactly who you’d hope she’d be. Happy 80th Birthday Dolly! 🎂"