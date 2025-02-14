Duran Duran give update on Andy Taylor’s incurable cancer 'fight'

14 February 2025, 11:58

Duran Duran and Andy Taylor
Andy Taylor was diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Simon Le Bon told fans at Sanremo Music Festival that Andy is “fighting as hard as he can.”

Duran Duran have updated their fans about Andy Taylor’s continuing cancer battle.

The former guitarist was diagnosed with incurable stage four metastatic prostate cancer in 2018.

Speaking at a press conference at Italy's Sanremo Music Festival on February 13, Duran Duran’s vocalist Simon Le Bon opened up about Andy’s continued health struggle.

Duran Duran at the 75th Sanremo Music Festival in 2025
Duran Duran at the 75th Sanremo Music Festival in 2025. Picture: Getty

“I am sure he would love to be here,” Joe reports Simon to have said. “As you probably know, he’s got prostate cancer.

“It’s very late stage, fourth-stage metastasised cancer. He’s fighting as hard as he can, and we are with him in that fight,” he continued.

Andy last addressed his cancer diagnosis in February 2024, following his 63rd birthday.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: “Thank you to everyone for all the wonderful birthday greetings & to the many amazing people who have made such a difference to my outcome.

“Happy to say I’ve been indulging in some down time & taking good care of my much improved health, very blessed to be here & the significance of passing 63 is massive for me.”

In November 2022, Andy was due to reunite with the band for the first time in 17 years at their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Heartbreakingly, he had to miss out due to having an adverse reaction to some experimental cancer drugs he’d taken earlier that week.

Speaking with The QT in February 2024, Andy was still feeling bittersweet about having had to miss the ceremony, but managing to remain positive overall.

Duran Duran - "Girls on Film," "Hungry Like The Wolf" & More | 2022 Induction

“If there’s a positive to come out of this whole situation it’s that we’re all closer than ever before,” he reflected, adding in reference to his involvement with Duran Duran’s latest release, Danse Macabre: “I even contributed to their latest album... and I loved it!”

At yesterday’s press conference, Simon Le Bon also reflected on how the past few years have seen the band get closer once more.

“There is something between us that keeps us together... We’ve all tried to do things on our own, and it just doesn’t seem as exciting as when the four of us get together and work,” he said.

