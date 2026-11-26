Duran Duran's Andy Taylor dies aged 65: Tributes paid to legendary guitarist

Andy Taylor of Duran Duran. Picture: David Bagnall/Alamy

By Mayer Nissim

Friends, family and bandmates honour Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor.

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Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has died at the age of 65.

The musician, who also played in Power Station and with Robert Palmer, Rod Stewart and others, had revealed in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with incurable stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.

In a statement on their website, Duran Duran said that Andy had died peacefully at home and surrounded by his family on Monday (November 23).

"To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather," his wife Tracey said.

"He was the rock of our family. For all the incredible experiences music brought him, family always came first. Nothing made him happier than having us all together, and no matter how far music took him, his heart was always at home."

She continued: "Andy faced the last few years with so much courage and determination. He never gave up, fighting until the very end, never losing his love of life.

"The kindness and support shown to him by fans from all over the world throughout his illness brought him immense comfort and strength, and for that we will always be grateful.

"Andy knew just how deeply he was loved, and we take great comfort in that. We will miss him every single day."

Duran Duran added: "Andy was there at the very beginning of our story. From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music.

"His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed."

Duran Duran - Hungry like the Wolf (Official Music Video)

They continued: "It was great to make music with him again when the original five reunited in the early 2000s, and that time together, both on stage and in the studio, meant a tremendous amount to all of us.

"When we were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Andy was too unwell to join us, but his words that night reminded everyone of his strength and the bond we shared. Andy faced his illness with remarkable courage, honesty and grace.

"Our thoughts are with his wife Tracey, his children Georgina, Isabella, Bethany and Andrew, and grandson Albie. They all loved him deeply and we ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Andy’s name to Prostate Cancer UK. With love from Simon, John, Nick and Roger.

Andy Taylor with the reunited Duran Duran in 2003. Picture: Francis Specker/Alamy

Born on February 16, 1961, in Tynemouth, Taylor started playing guitar at the age of 11 and travelled to Birmingham at the start of the 1980s.

He joined Duran Duran in April of that year, just eight months before they were signed to EMI. Success was immediate and Andy was a core member of the group, though he left during the recording of 1986's Notorious.

Together with Duran Duran bass player John Taylor, no relation, Andy joined Robert Palmer and Chic's Tony Thompson in The Power Station, who released their self-titled album in 1985 and a belated follow-up in 1996.

Duran Duran - Rio (Official Music Video)

He also appeared on albums by Rod Stewart and Tina Arena, and released the solo albums Thunder in 1987 and Dangerous in 1990.

His 2023 solo swansong Man's a Wolf to Man was inspired by Andy reflecting on his life after his diagnosis

"Music gives me a destination to aim for," Andy told Classic Pop.

“This illness takes so many other things away, so the motivation of having music giving me something of worth in my life, it’s invaluable.”

Andy Taylor - Man’s A Wolf To A Man (Official Lyric Video)

Andy rejoined Duran Duran in 2000 and went on to appear on their Astronaut album in 2004 and Danse Macabre LP in 2023.

It was at the band's induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 where his condition was revealed. He later referred to the diagnosis as a "death sentence" though his bandmate John Taylor later said that Andy had "hope" after starting new treatment.

Andy hosted a fundraising concert in 2023, while the group confirmed last year that the condition was incurable.

Taylor is survived by his wife Tracey, with whom he had four children.