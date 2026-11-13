Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor retires from playing and steps down from the band

Roger Taylor and Duran Duran. Picture: Alamy

By Mayer Nissim

Medical reasons force Roger Taylor to give up the drums.

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Roger Taylor has announced that he has retired from playing the drums and is stepping away from Duran Duran.

The musician joined the group in 1979 and played on their first three albums. He left the group in 1985 but returned in 2001 and has played live with them since then, as well as on their half-dozen albums released in that time.

Taylor has now revealed that a worsening of his recently diagnosed tinnitus has forced his departure.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make," Taylor said.

"Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I’ll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they’ve shown us over the years.

"But the truth is that my tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I’ve reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors."

He added: "Figuring out the timing of all of this has not been easy, but I’m going out on a real high.

"We’ve just returned from a hugely successful UK and European tour, which followed our second headline show at BST Hyde Park, our induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a return to the studio with Nile Rodgers.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better final chapter, with so many special moments that I’ll treasure forever. I move on with enormous pride, and with nothing but love for Simon, Nick and John.”

Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and John Taylor said: "Roger is our brother. His drumming helped define the sound of Duran Duran from the very beginning and having him back with us since 2001 has been incredibly important to us all.

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"We completely support his decision and wish him health and happiness. He will always be part of this family, while we continue exploring new and exciting projects with the band."

Band collaborator Nile Rodgers shared a message on social media expressing his affection for Roger.

“I wish Roger Taylor love, happiness and a peaceful life,” Rodgers said.

"I love Duran Duran. They’re my longest musical relationship.

"This year we shared a historical tour with them and our relationship grew even stronger. We’ll always be connected for life.”

He added in a video: “I’ve always loved Duran Duran from the first moment we met. We’ve shared many ups and downs together. We’ve gone through every emotional rollercoaster ride you can go through.

"Roger, I love you dearly. You have always been about the music and respect. What can I say, man. You are incredible and I hate to miss you a second time in this band.

"But I love you, and you’re wonderful. The consummate gentleman of rock ‘n’ roll. Peace."