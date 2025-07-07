Watch Duran Duran perform unforgettable duet with Sabrina Carpenter at BST Hyde Park

7 July 2025, 12:09

Duran Duran and Sabrina Carpenter singing
Duran Duran were welcomed onto the stage by Sabrina on Sunday. Picture: Getty/YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Girls on Film’ band joined forces with Sabrina to perform an amazing version of ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Duran Duran were the surprise guests at Sabrina Carpenter’s recent London concert.

The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker was performing the second of her two gigs at American Express presents BST Hyde Park when she introduced the “legendary” band to the crowds.

Simon Le Bon and John Taylor took to the stage and performed their hit song ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’ as the crowds, and Sabrina, joined in with much excitement.

Watch Duran Duran perform with Sabrina Carpenter below:

Sabrina Carpenter & Duran Duran Perform “Hungry Like the Wolf” LIVE @ BST Hyde Park London 6/7/25

Hinting at the band’s arrival earlier in her set, 26-year-old Sabrina got the audience to all howl like wolves at the stage.

After this, she then announced Duran Duran would be joining her, telling the crowds: “I thought it might be fun if I brought out some friends of mine from the UK...

“Please give it up and make so much noise for the legendary Duran Duran!”

In the past, Sabrina Carpenter has shared her love for many music legends like Duran Duran.

At her Saturday night BST Hyde Park show, she performed The Weather Girls’ iconic hit ‘It’s Raining Men’ to pay tribute to the changeable British weather.

In 2024, Sabrina dressed as the late-great Olivia Newton-John's Sandy from Grease and performed ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ at her pre-Halloween concert.

She collaborated with Dolly Parton on her Short and Sweet deluxe album and has spoken often about her love of the Bee Gees in the past.

In an August interview with Apple Music, she revealed she listens to the ‘Night Fever’ and ‘Stayin’ Alive’ artists “every day.”

“The Bee Gees are my safe place right now,” she continued.

Duran Duran today (July 7) announced a new show for this October at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

More from Duran Duran

See more More from Duran Duran

Duran Duran's best songs

Duran Duran's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Duran Duran and Andy Taylor

Duran Duran give update on Andy Taylor’s incurable cancer 'fight'

Duran Duran have released a groovy cover of an ELO classic.

Duran Duran release groovy cover of Electric Light Orchestra’s classic ‘Evil Woman’ - listen
Duran Duran find out who was on the Rio cover

Duran Duran finally discover who the model was on the Rio album cover - and she had no idea
In 1986, Wham! said farewell to their adoring fans. Yet Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon nearly sabotaged the finale.

How Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon nearly sabotaged Wham!'s final ever concert

George Michael

Synthpop songs

The top 25 greatest 1980s synthpop songs ever

Features

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bob Geldof and Freddie Mercury singing

Why Bob Geldof didn't want Queen to perform at Live Aid

Queen

The Art of Elysium presents Stevie Wonder's HEAVEN - Celebrating the 10th Anniversary - Inside

Why is Stevie Wonder blind? How the iconic soul singer lost his sight

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

Stevie Wonder

Who are the Stevie Wonder's children? In order of eldest to youngest, here's everything you need to know.

How many children does Stevie Wonder have, and who are they?

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder facts: Music icon's age, wife, children, and net worth revealed

Stevie Wonder

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper