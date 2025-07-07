Watch Duran Duran perform unforgettable duet with Sabrina Carpenter at BST Hyde Park

Duran Duran were welcomed onto the stage by Sabrina on Sunday. Picture: Getty/YouTube

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Girls on Film’ band joined forces with Sabrina to perform an amazing version of ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’.

Duran Duran were the surprise guests at Sabrina Carpenter’s recent London concert.

The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker was performing the second of her two gigs at American Express presents BST Hyde Park when she introduced the “legendary” band to the crowds.

Simon Le Bon and John Taylor took to the stage and performed their hit song ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’ as the crowds, and Sabrina, joined in with much excitement.

Watch Duran Duran perform with Sabrina Carpenter below:

Sabrina Carpenter & Duran Duran Perform “Hungry Like the Wolf” LIVE @ BST Hyde Park London 6/7/25

Hinting at the band’s arrival earlier in her set, 26-year-old Sabrina got the audience to all howl like wolves at the stage.

After this, she then announced Duran Duran would be joining her, telling the crowds: “I thought it might be fun if I brought out some friends of mine from the UK...

“Please give it up and make so much noise for the legendary Duran Duran!”

In the past, Sabrina Carpenter has shared her love for many music legends like Duran Duran.

At her Saturday night BST Hyde Park show, she performed The Weather Girls’ iconic hit ‘It’s Raining Men’ to pay tribute to the changeable British weather.

In 2024, Sabrina dressed as the late-great Olivia Newton-John's Sandy from Grease and performed ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’ at her pre-Halloween concert.

She collaborated with Dolly Parton on her Short and Sweet deluxe album and has spoken often about her love of the Bee Gees in the past.

In an August interview with Apple Music, she revealed she listens to the ‘Night Fever’ and ‘Stayin’ Alive’ artists “every day.”

“The Bee Gees are my safe place right now,” she continued.

Duran Duran today (July 7) announced a new show for this October at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.