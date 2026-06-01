Duran Duran announce UK and Europe arena tour: How to get tickets and more

Duran Duran will perform at various UK arenas this autumn. Picture: Press Release/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Girls on Film’ band are adding more performance dates and locations to 2026.

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Duran Duran will tour arenas in the UK and Europe this autumn.

Continuing on from the various summer shows the group have already announced – which include a headline show at BST Hyde Park in London – Duran Duran announced this morning (June 1) that they will tour more UK venues later this year.

The ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’ singers will play arenas in Glasgow, Belfast, Birmingham, Liverpool and Leeds this October, during a wider European tour.

Post-punk, Afro disco band Pigeon will be joining the group as the support act for all of their UK shows.

John Taylor and Simon Le Bon performing on Duran Duran's last UK arena tour in 2023. Picture: Getty

Duran Duran’s autumn shows in the UK will be their first UK arena shows in three years, after the group previously took their FUTURE PAST tour on the road in May 2023.

Duran Duran’s October 2026 UK and Europe tour dates and venues are:

Friday, October 2 – Oslo, Unity Arena

Saturday, October 3 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

Monday, October 5 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

Thursday, October 8 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

Thursday, October 15 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena

Sunday, October 18 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Tuesday, October 20 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Friday, October 23 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Saturday, October 24 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Monday, October 26 – Brussels, ING Arena

Wednesday, October 28 – Paris, Accor Arena

Duran Duran’s BST Hyde Park show was announced in March, with tickets going on sale for the July 5 date in April.

The ‘Rio’ hitmakers will be joined by the Scissor Sisters for that show, with more support act announcements to follow.

Tickets for Duran Duran’s autumn UK and Europe tour will go on sale on Friday, June 5, at 10am local time.

Fans can sign up now to a presale for all the group’s UK shows, which will go live on Wednesday, June 3 at 8am BST.