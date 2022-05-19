Ed Sheeran makes surprise baby girl announcement with wife Cherry

19 May 2022, 23:46 | Updated: 19 May 2022, 23:52

Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry have welcomed a baby girl
Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry have welcomed a baby girl. Picture: Getty/Ed Sheeran

By Tom Eames

Ed Sheeran has shared the happy news that he is a father for a second time.

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are celebrating the birth of their second child.

The singer posted a photo of baby socks on Instagram on Thursday night (May 19), confirming that they have welcomed a baby girl.

He wrote: "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

Ed and Cherry are also parents to daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, who was born in August 2020.

Since July 2015, Ed Sheeran has been in a relationship with childhood friend and former school classmate Cherry Seaborn.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2018, and got married in January a year later. Cherry is the inspiration of his song 'Perfect'.

