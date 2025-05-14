When legendary divas Aretha Franklin and Elton John came together for an epic duet

14 May 2025, 16:34

When legendary divas Aretha Franklin and Elton John came together for an epic duet
When legendary divas Aretha Franklin and Elton John came together for an epic duet. Picture: YouTube/Merciful Vibes

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There's divas. Then there's the divas who out-diva all other divas.

When the term diva comes to mind, the boldest, loudest, most glamorous and most uncompromising stars in showbiz spring to mind.

Whitney Houston, Chaka Khan, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Diana Ross, Madonna, Donna Summer, and Barbra Streisand are all worthy of the title.

But there are two divas who arguably top the list when it comes to typical diva behaviour: Elton John and Aretha Franklin.

You'd think that certain personality types would clash, especially when they're renowned for being hardline in their attitude.

That wasn't the case with Elton and Aretha, however, who had a tremendous amount of respect for each other's music, and each other on a personal level.

The two even took to the stage to show how in sync they were, in a remarkable duet of Elton's 'Border Song' in 1993.

It was a performance that not only brought the house down, but won a place in the hearts of millions who watched it on television.

When Elton John and Aretha Franklin teamed up for a duet
When Elton John and Aretha Franklin teamed up for a duet. Picture: YouTube
Elton John and Aretha Franklin performed a duet of 'Border Song' in 1993
Elton John and Aretha Franklin performed a duet of 'Border Song' in 1993. Picture: YouTube

The duet came about as part of Aretha's television special Aretha Franklin: Duets, which was put together as a benefit event for AIDS research.

It was a matter close to Elton's heart, who jumped at the opportunity to sing alongside one of his own idols.

He wasn't the only performer to sing alongside the 'Queen of Soul' however – Gloria Estefan, Smokey Robinson, Bonnie Raitt and Rod Stewart also shared the stage with Aretha.

Naturally, Franklin took centre stage throughout the concert, given she had top billing and it was arranged around her.

It's certainly not easy to sing alongside one of the greatest voices popular music has ever heard, but Elton held his own.

What audiences might not have known was that Aretha's connection to 'Border Song' stretches much further back than the concert on the night.

Watch Aretha Franklin's epic 'Border Song' duet with Elton John below:

Aretha Franklin & Elton John - Border Song - LIVE 1993.

The gospel-inspired song was penned by the budding songwriting partnership of Elton and Bernie Taupin back in 1970.

In a rare instance in those early days, Elton even contributed some of the song's lyrics.

He wrote the third and final verse: "Holy Moses I have been deceived / Holy Moses let us live in peace / Let us strive to find a way to make all hatred cease / There's a man over there / What's his colour I don't care / He's my brother let us live in peace."

In a later interview, however, Elton admitted that his words were "very mundane" in comparison to Bernie's, but they still made the final recording.

Released as the first single from Elton's self-titled second album, he told Rolling Stone in 2011 that it was a major step forward for him creatively.

Elton John - Border Song (BBC In Concert 1970)

"I'd finally found my own voice, and the seismic change was happening in Bernie's lyrics," he admitted.

"And recording Elton John was a terrifying step, because I had to play live with an orchestra, and we had a £5,000 budget, so we had to do three tracks in the morning and three in the afternoon.

"I was really frightened, I didn't want to mess up and that steeled me. It gave me great fortitude for the rest of my life."

But not long after it's original release, Aretha recorded her own cover version which fared better than Elton's.

Border Song (Holy Moses)

By that time, Aretha was a bonafide soul music superstar, and lent her unique spiritual heft to the song.

Her rendition of 'Border Song' charted in the US at number 37, four months after Elton's.

But her cover version showed the world (and perhaps both Elton and Bernie) that the songwriting pair had a unique talent of their own.

It was clearly a song that Aretha had an affinity with, given she called on Elton to perform it alongside her at New York City's Nederlander Theatre where the concert took place.

And the similarities between Aretha and Elton don't even end there – they both share the same birthday: 25th March!

At Home with Elton John: New music, career reflections & advice for his younger self

More from Elton John

See more More from Elton John

Elton John's best songs

Elton John's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

Elton John

Elton John facts: Singer's age, husband, children, parents, net worth and real name revealed
The Freddie Mercury Tribute concert saw the George Michael and Lisa Stansfield (top) join stars including David Bowie and Annie Lennox in celebrating the life of the Queen frontman.

The Freddie Mercury tribute concert: A guide to the greatest gig of the ‘90s

Freddie Mercury

Vanessa Williams smiling and as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada

Vanessa Williams reveals Elton John’s advice for The Devil Wears Prada

Madonna and Elton John embracing and Madonna in 1984

Madonna and Elton John make big announcement as decades long feud comes to an end

Madonna

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Latest Music News

Bruce Springsteen performing

Bruce Springsteen finally set to release long-rumoured unreleased albums boxset – all details

Music

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical poster and Tina Turner.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical announces West End closure: How to get last tickets

Tina Turner

Rod Stewart and Sting reportedly feuded in the 80s - but it all seems to have been lighthearted fun!

Inside Rod Stewart and Sting’s ‘juvenile’ prank war which led to police being called

Rod Stewart

The advice Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz gave to 2025 entry Remember Monday!

The advice Eurovision winners Bucks Fizz gave to UK entry Remember Monday for 2025

Eurovision

Celine Dion and the Basel Eurovision Song Contest logo.

Céline Dion surprises Eurovision semi-final audiences – will she perform at the final?

Celine Dion

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper