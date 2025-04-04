Exclusive

'They are our life': Elton John gives moving insight into parenting his and David Furnish's children

4 April 2025, 13:00

Elton John, David Furnish and their sons Zachary and Elijah
Elton John has opened up about how 'proud' he is of his two sons. Picture: Getty/Smooth Radio

By Hannah Watkin

Elton John shares two sons, Zachary and Elijah, with his husband of ten years.

Sir Elton John has opened up about how much he loves being a father to his and David Furnish’s two children.

The ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ singer shares two sons, Zachary and Elijah, with his husband, who he has been in a relationship with for over 30 years.

Speaking with Smooth Radio’s Kate Garraway about his latest album and future plans, the 78-year-old was clear that he wants to prioritise spending time with his family going forward.

“They are our life,” Elton gushed, referring to his and David’s two boys, and how his decision to give up the “brunt” of touring was inspired by his desire to spend more time at home.

Watch Smooth’s At Home with Elton John interview below:

At Home with Elton John: New music, career reflections & advice for his younger self

Describing how his music career is now all about seeking new challenges, the ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer paused to add: “The biggest challenge [in life] of course is being a parent, and it’s the most wonderful challenge you’ll ever have.

“It has its ups and downs,” he continued. “But it’s pretty amazing.”

The EGOT winner shared that he is “so proud” of Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, who Kate praised for being “polite, lovely” and “an absolute credit” to the star and his husband’s parenting skills.

“They’re great boys,” Elton reflected. “Yeah they have their moments, but you know, who didn’t?

Elton John and Brandi Carlile on their new album 'Who Believes In Angels?'

“I do not regret stopping touring to spend time with them whatsoever. They are our life,” he finished emotionally.

While Sir Elton has stepped back from touring, he has still been keeping busy with several projects, from working on the West End success that is The Devil Wears Prada musical to recording Who Believes in Angels?, his collaborative release with Brandi Carlile.

That album led to him and Brandi recently performing to a sold-out crowd at The London Palladium, a performance which has been filmed to be broadcast on ITV later this month.

Revealing that he’s already had the chance to look back on some of the night’s footage, Elton gushed to Kate: “[It] is one of the best things I’ve ever ever done.”

Elton and Brandi's album Who Believes in Angels? is out now. An Evening with Elton John and Brandi Carlile will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday, April 19th.

