Elton John and David Furnish reveal their one rule to face 'challenges' in their marriage

Elton John and David Furnish have been together for thirty one years, and officially married for a decade. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

They've been together for thirty one years.

It's a considerable amount of time to spend with someone, let alone ride the many ups and downs of a relationship with.

But Elton John and David Furnish are going stronger than ever in their marriage, which they've recently divulged to the media at the recent Toronto International Film Festival.

The married couple were both in attendance for the premiere of Elton's recent documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, which husband Furnish co-directed with RJ Cutler.

It was then that David revealed the couple's non-negotiable rule that has helped them overcome all challenges in their life together.

Talking to People magazine, Furnish said that he and Elton have "never been dishonest with each other", which has proved to be key in them living happily ever after.

Elton John and David Furnish at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of his recent documentary. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage). Picture: Getty

"Elton and I’ve never been dishonest with each other," he told People at the prestigious film festival.

"We’ve always talked very openly about our feelings and when we’ve had challenges and things we have to overcome, we always talk it out."

He added that they both abide by the "don’t go to bed angry" rule that most functioning couples apply to their relationships to stop resentment brewing.

"We always make sure that before we turn in at night, if there’s any kind of hostility in the air or, 'I’m not speaking to you. Really pissed me off,' we don’t go to sleep on it.

"We don’t carry it over the next day," he continued, saying that they'll "talk it out" even it it means them thrashing it out until the early hours of the morning.

"I just think that’s all about respecting the relationship," David added, who first met Elton in 1993 and started a relationship soon after.

In 2005 they entered a civil partnership, eventually tying the knot in the eyes of God nine years later when same-sex marriage became legal in the UK.

Elton John first met David Furnish in 1993, and they've been together ever since. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage). Picture: Getty

The married couple share two children in Zachary who is thirteen years old, and Elijah who is eleven.

Elton John: Never Too Late sees the 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' legend address his mortality, and how the impact it'll have on his children.

"They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality,” he said in the film. "Not so much David but me."

He explains that his kids' concerns come from the fact they love him so much, and of course, him being much older than their other dad David.

"So they want me to be around forever, [and] I would love to be around forever," John confesses, a natural response to wanting to spend your life with your children.

"I want to see them have children and get married. I don’t think I’m going to be around for that. Who knows?" the 'Rocket Man' said. "You never know."