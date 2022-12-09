Elton John announces family loss as he's inundated by support from fans

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Elton John has seen an outpouring of support from his fans as he comes to terms with the loss of his aunt.

Sir Elton John has been devastated by the death of his beloved Auntie Win.

The Your Song hitmaker, 74, has posted a tribute to his aunt on his Instagram page, confirming that she died yesterday (Thursday, December 8) aged 95.

Elton John accompanied his tribute with pictures of him with his aunt, including a recent picture of the pair, one at the start of his career, and a black and white picture of her holding Elton as a baby.

The star's celebrity friends immediately took to the comments to share their respects, with Bernie Taupin writing: "I’m so sorry, she was one of a kind.". Picture: Elton John/Instagram

Alongside the photos, Elton wrote: "My beautiful Auntie Win passed away this morning at 95 years of age.

"I loved her so much and will miss her terribly. She was kindness personified. #RIP."

The star's fans and celebrity friends immediately took to the comments to share their respects, with Bernie Taupin writing: "I’m so sorry, she was one of a kind."

Musician Davey Johnson added: "Oh Auntie Win, so sad to hear this - what a lovely lady."

While Alan Carr commented: "Oh no. So sorry."

What Not To Wear presenter, Susannah Constantine wrote: "Oh darling. Why didn't you say? X."

The news comes a week after Elton announced he would headline Glastonbury as the final date of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

"As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans," he said in a statement.

"They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career.

"I’ve been talking to Emily Eavis about it over the last few weeks and I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional."