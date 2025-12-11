Elton John named Global Player Awards Legend for 2025! See full list of winners here

11 December 2025, 07:00

The winners of this year's Global Player Awards have been announced...

Elton John has been named the Global Player Awards Legend for 2025.

The 78-year-old 'Rocket Man' legend – who recently announced a huge concert, despite ongoing health battles – was the winner of the Legend category at this year's event.

Elton's 'Merry Christmas' collaborator Ed Sheeran also picked up an award at the celebration.

Sheeran, Teddy Swims and Myles Smith all received the prestigious Global Player Award for Two Billion Listens.

See the full list of Global Player Awards winners below!

  • Global Player Awards Biggest Song – 'I Had Some Help' by Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen
  • Capital’s Biggest Breakthrough – Alex Warren
  • Capital XTRA Biggest Breakthrough – MOLIY
  • Radio X’s Biggest Breakthrough – Sombr
  • Capital Dance's Biggest Breakthrough – Chrystal
  • Biggest New Podcast – Christiane Amanpour Presents: The Ex Files with Jamie Rubin
  • Best Podcast Show – The News Agents

“We are delighted to launch the Global Player Awards, based entirely on what people are choosing to listen to every day," Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Founder & Executive President of Global.

"The artists and podcast creators recognised this year truly connected with millions across Global Player, radio and beyond.

"And a huge congratulations to Ed Sheeran, Myles Smith and Teddy Swims for reaching 2 Billion Listens across the year, a truly phenomenal achievement!”

