Elton John named Global Player Awards Legend for 2025! See full list of winners here

On Air Now
Smooth Breakfast with Jenni Falconer 6am - 10am
11 December 2025, 07:00
The winners of this year's Global Player Awards have been announced...
Elton John has been named the Global Player Awards Legend for 2025.
The 78-year-old 'Rocket Man' legend – who recently announced a huge concert, despite ongoing health battles – was the winner of the Legend category at this year's event.
Elton's 'Merry Christmas' collaborator Ed Sheeran also picked up an award at the celebration.
Sheeran, Teddy Swims and Myles Smith all received the prestigious Global Player Award for Two Billion Listens.
“We are delighted to launch the Global Player Awards, based entirely on what people are choosing to listen to every day," Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Founder & Executive President of Global.
"The artists and podcast creators recognised this year truly connected with millions across Global Player, radio and beyond.
"And a huge congratulations to Ed Sheeran, Myles Smith and Teddy Swims for reaching 2 Billion Listens across the year, a truly phenomenal achievement!”
At Home with Elton John: New music, career reflections & advice for his younger self