Elton John jokes about all his missing body parts after surgeries: 'There's not much of me left'

3 October 2024, 11:45

Elton John jokes about all his missing body parts after various surgeries
Elton John jokes about all his missing body parts after various surgeries. Picture: Getty

By Mayer Nissim

But he's still standing.

When Elton John went on his mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, he had to postpone or cancel a few dates due not just to the COVID pandemic, but also various health issues.

That's no surprise when you're performing 330 shows in your 70s after a lifetime of rock 'n' roll living, and now Elton has joked about all the body parts he's had removed over the years.

"To be honest with you, there's not much of me left," he said at the New York Film Festival on Tuesday (October 1) after a screening of his new film Elton John: Never Too Late, quoted by the NYP's Page Six.

"I don't have tonsils, adenoids or an appendix. I don't have a prostate. I don't have a right hip or a left knee or a right knee.

"In fact, the only thing left to me is my left hip. But I'm still here. And I can't thank you [enough]; you're the people that made me."

Watch the trailer for Elton John - Never Too Late

He added: "As you know, I decided to stop touring because I'm 77 years of age. I've done all there is to do, to play.

"I've succeeded, I've been there and I've done it. I’ve still got to make room because I'm still going to have music in my life.

"But the most important thing in my life are [my husband] David, [and children] Zachary and Elijah and my family and my friends. I found utopia, and I'm so thrilled."

Elton John at Paris Fashion Week in 2024
Elton John at Paris Fashion Week in 2024. Picture: Getty Images

In addition to his missing organs, Elton also recently revealed that he has limited vision in one of his eyes after suffering a severe infection.

"I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," he said.

Elton has also restated plans to play occasional concerts, adding: "I've been clear with my fans that while the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is the culmination of my touring career, I still plan to perform live.

