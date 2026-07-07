Elton John, 79, to perform after death following groundbreaking hologram deal

Elton John could continue entertaining audiences long after stepping away from the stage, with reports claiming the music icon has signed a multi-million-pound agreement to appear as a hologram. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Music icon reportedly reverses his stance on digital concerts with an immersive Las Vegas residency planned after previously calling the idea "spooky".

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Elton John could continue entertaining audiences long after stepping away from the stage, with reports claiming the music icon has signed a multi-million-pound agreement to appear as a hologram in a pioneering new Las Vegas production.

The 79-year-old is reportedly preparing to film performances later this year at Pinewood Studios, where cutting-edge technology will recreate him digitally for an immersive residency at the new Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

The venue is due to open next summer, with the show expected to become one of its flagship attractions.

The 79-year-old is reportedly preparing to film performances later this year at Pinewood Studios. Picture: Getty

According to reports, the production will take hologram technology beyond anything audiences have previously seen. Picture: Getty

According to reports, the production will take hologram technology beyond anything audiences have previously seen, including London's hugely successful ABBA Voyage experience.

The show is also expected to feature Dua Lipa, who teamed up with Elton on the chart-topping hit 'Cold Heart' in 2021, along with longtime collaborator Kiki Dee.

Kiki famously recorded 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart' with Elton almost 50 years ago.

A source told The Sun: "Elton, Dua and Kiki will be holograms. It's similar to the ABBA Voyage show in London, but far more advanced as the technology has come on so much."

Elton signed a seven-figure deal with Hard Rock and its shift away from a traditional residency, which is billed as a fully immersive experience; "It's going to look phenomenal."

Kiki Dee (pictured) famously recorded 'Don't Go Breaking My Heart' with Elton almost 50 years ago, and is rumoured to be part of the hologram show. Picture: Getty

The reported project represents a striking change of direction for Elton, who brought his record-breaking Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour to a close in 2023 after officially retiring from touring.

Although he has continued to make occasional live appearances since then, they have become increasingly rare.

More recently, Elton revealed he has been left with severely limited vision following an eye infection, prompting him to scale back his public performances.

What makes the reported hologram residency particularly surprising is that it appears to contradict comments Elton made several years ago, when he firmly rejected the idea of a digital version of himself performing after his death.

Speaking to NME in 2018, Elton recalled a conversation with his eldest son, Zachary, explaining that he had one very specific request for the future.

"When Daddy dies," he said he told him, "promise me there won't be a hologram going around the world doing concerts."

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At the time, Elton admitted he found the concept deeply unsettling, comparing hologram performances to posthumous albums created using deceased artists' recordings.

"It's like doing a duet album with someone who's dead – it's so spooky."

He then added in his typically outspoken style: "Who knows – they may go broke and then put me back on the f***ing stage, but I think that's a bit freaky."

Back in 2018, hologram concerts were still relatively uncommon and were largely associated with recreating performers who had already died, such as Tupac Shakur.

Since then, however, the technology has advanced dramatically.

The success of ABBA Voyage has demonstrated that audiences are willing to embrace digital performances, with fans flocking to watch virtual versions of the Swedish pop group despite the real band members not appearing on stage themselves.

The show is also expected to feature Dua Lipa, who teamed up with Elton on the chart-topping hit 'Cold Heart' in 2021 (pictured). Picture: Getty

If the reports prove accurate, Elton would become the latest global superstar to embrace the growing trend, allowing fans to experience his music in a new format despite his retirement from full-scale touring.

The news comes shortly after Elton was among the high-profile guests at Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's wedding celebrations, where he reportedly performed despite recently speaking about the impact his eyesight has had on his career.

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