Elton John reveals greatest regret as he shares advice for his younger self

Elton John has opened up about what, if anything, he'd change about his past. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ singer reflected on his life choices during an intimate conversation with Smooth Radio’s Kate Garraway.

Sir Elton John has revealed the advice he would give to his younger self if given the opportunity to influence his past.

The 78-year-old music icon opened up about his life while chatting with Kate Garraway about his latest album Who Believes in Angels? and future projects.

Speaking with Kate in the library of his historic Windsor home, Sir Elton revealed his main advice for his younger self would be to always “enjoy what you do,” something he believes he’s managed to do so far throughout his career.

However, his second piece of advice drew on what appears to be one of the singer’s greatest regrets.

“Never take drugs,” the ‘Rocket Man’ singer said simply. “I took drugs, it took me down, and then when I recovered, I had to go through that journey to become the person that I am.”

The British national treasure continued by saying he “wouldn’t want” to go through that difficult journey again, even though "it did land me up where I am now.”

Elton would also like to impress upon his younger self how “really lucky” he is to have music-making be his career.

“Music has been in my entire life,” he explained.

Even in his darkest moments, Elton reflected: “I still went out there and made music. I recorded, I toured, and it saved me. It nearly destroyed me, but it saved me.”

Sir Elton's 'career mark two'

Despite now being in his late-70s, the ‘Tiny Dancer’ star is showing no signs of slowing down creatively.

While he has now retired from touring, Elton’s latest collaborative record with Brandi Carlile, his soundtrack for West End success The Devil Wears Prada, and his Oscar-nominated Disney+ documentary all show that he has not tired from music-making.

In fact, the artist is confidently declaring that he is now embarking on what he calls his ‘career mark two’.

“[Who Believes In Angels?] marks a new beginning for me. It’s very fresh, it’s probably the freshest album I’ve done since the 70s,” he told Smooth.

Elton John retired from touring shortly after his Glastonbury 2023 farewell performance. Picture: Getty

Going into making the album surrounded by new musicians and a new producer, Andrew Watts, Elton’s main desire was to be forced out of his comfort zone.

“You have to be challenged. I wanted a challenge, and it was challenging!” he reflected.

The EGOT-winner admitted he felt “nervous” ahead of making the album, and that everyone felt “a lot of angst and a lot of pressure” about the project.

But “the pressure was a beneficial one,” he added, explaining: “Once we got going, we hit the right spot... and once we hit the right spot it just unravelled beautifully.”

Next up for the ‘Crocodile Rock’ star will be “more recording,” which he teased: “Won’t be like Who Believes in Angels?, it’ll be something else,” to keep up the challenge he’s so fond of having.

But first, taking time out to enjoy a summer holiday with his husband David and sons Zachary and Elijah is what the proud father of two is most looking forward to.

Elton and Brandi's album Who Believes in Angels? is out now.