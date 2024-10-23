Watch Elton John rehearse with Joni Mitchell backstage with all-star lineup ahead of the ‘Joni Jam’

Footage of the "ultimate jam" backstage whilst rehearsing for Joni Mitchell's highly-anticipated concerts at the Hollywood Bowl recently sees her sing along with Elton John, Chappell Roan and more. Picture: Brandi Carlile Instagram

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Her return to the stage was more anticipated than most.

Given her recent health issues, it's miraculous that Joni Mitchell even managed to be able to perform again.

Having suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015, the 'River' legend was left having to learn to walk, talk, and sing again.

Fast forward nearly a decade, and Mitchell is headlining the famed Hollywood Bowl over two extra special nights.

It marked her first headline performance in Los Angeles for nearly twenty-five years, so you can understand why an illustrious list of stars congregated to celebrate with her.

Across both nights, the likes of Elton John, Annie Lennox, superstar of the moment Chappell Roan, Brandi Carlile, and many more joined Joni on stage for her performances dubbed the 'Joni Jam'.

Now, Mitchell has shared a video of the "ultimate jam" backstage as she rehearsed for her concerts with Elton and her all-star backing band.

The group of enviable talent surrounded Joni, with Elton perched in the foreground, as they all sang 'I'm Still Standing'.

Elton's single from 1983 album Too Low For Zero has meant a lot to Joni, and has become an anthem for amid her battle with her health over the past decade.

Earlier this year, she saluted Elton and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin with a rendition of the song when they received the Gershwin Prize.

Transforming it into her own swinging style, she performed it once again across her two Hollywood Bowl headline concerts, with a glittering array of guests.

The backstage snapshot just offers us a glimpse of how much fun everyone was having getting to sing alongside their idol in Joni, not to mention the legendary Elton John.

Brandi later posted an image of the group together with the hilarious caption: "Joni Mitchell with the full backing of the gay mafia…"

When Elton arrived on stage during the concert, the audience rose to their feet in amazement, though he and Joni couldn't quite do the same ironically.

Before they sang together, Joni said: "This is called 'I'm Still Standing'. But I think I have to sing, "I'm still sitting after all these years."

The 'Rocket Man' wasn't the only special guest to muck in with Joni's celebrations.

Annie Lennox, Mumford & Sons' Marcus Mumford, superstar Chappell Roan, indie rocker Lucy Dacus, Jon Batiste, Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold, and UK jazz upstart Jacob Collie all got involved.

One guest nobody expected to come on stage was Hollywood legend Meryl Streep, however, who jumped in on the all-star rendition of 'I'm Still Standing'.

Mitchell - who released her The Asylum Years (1976 to 1980) box-set earlier this month - also played three songs for the first-time ever in her storied career.

'Harlem in Havana', 'The Sire of Sorrow (Job's Sad Song)' and 'If I Had a Heart' all got a run out in front of the 17,000-strong crowd each night.